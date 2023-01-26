The best walking tours in NYC

As a tourist (and even a Manhattanite), it can sometimes be hard to leave the comforts of the island. But to do so would be ignoring some of New York's greatest attractions and hidden gems. During this tour, you won't go too deep into Brooklyn, but you'll still get a good taste of New York's most populous borough. Start in front of the Tweed Courthouse in Manhattan before making the journey across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, catching views of landmarks like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty along the way. Once on the other side, you'll explore the neighborhood known as Dumbo (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass), stopping by art galleries and capping the trip off on a sweet note at the Torres Chocolate Factory and hot chocolate shop.