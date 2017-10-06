Go to an Alfred Hitchcock film festival in the East Village this month

October is made for three things: scarves, pumpkins and scary movies. One way to cross that final one off your list is by hitting up Village East Cinema this month for their annual Hitchcocktober festival. (You’re gonna have to find a pumpkin yourself, sorry.)

Every year, the East Village movie theater screens some of Alfred Hitchcock’s best thrillers and horror films throughout October. It’s a great opportunity to see the classic films on the big screen, and have the experience of watching them with an audience.

This year, you can catch Notorious on October 12, Vertigo on October 19, Rebecca on October 26 and, appropriately, Psycho on October 31. Though, to be honest, the scariest thing of all will probably be fighting your way to a good seat.