New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
nyc fall foliage central park
Photograph: @212sid

NYC events in October 2021

Plan your month with the best NYC events in October 2021 including Oktoberfest, freaky haunted houses and more

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

'Tis the season to get spooky! But beyond the best Halloween events, but there are also plenty of other awesome NYC events in October 2021. Use our events calendar to plan the quintessential month for leaf peeping and spotting fall foliage, pumpkin picking and more things to do in fall.

Kick off fall with some epic cultural events, you don't want to miss happening like Open House New York, Oktoberfest and new haunted pop-up drive throughs.

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2021

Featured events in October 2021

Head to MetFest
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Head to MetFest

  • Things to do
  • Central Park

A special day of performances and programs, art-making and behind-the-scenes tours, food and more will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate NYC's resilience and the inspiration art brings to our lives. Head over to The Met’s David H. Koch Plaza and inside the Museum’s Fifth Avenue location—from noon to 6 p.m.—for the free party.

Read more
Shop art at the Superfine Art Show
Photograph: Dolly Faibyshev, courtesy Superfine

2. Shop art at the Superfine Art Show

Superfine boasts accessible pricing and representation of LBGTQ+ artistsartists of color, and other traditionally underrepresented groups. This year, see work by more than 180 artists across three fairs—"Superfine (wo)man," the largest women-only commercial art fair showcasing 80 top female artists, "Superfine MAGICK," a platform for LBTQ+ artists, and "Superfine Myth," representing emerging surrealist talent. Center 415 (415 5th Ave.); September 30-October 3, Friday-Sunday, 11am-9pm; $36.

Read more
Advertising
Turn out to the Brooklyn Book Festival
Photograph: courtesy Brooklyn Book Festival

3. Turn out to the Brooklyn Book Festival

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Downtown Brooklyn

This annual literary celebration brings together 140-plus spectacular writers from across the globe for a full week of talks, shopping and even yoga to satisfy the borough’s brainiacs. Bookend events will be taking place all week, including a celebration of childhood reading at its Children’s Day (October 2) with authors David Levithan, Mahogany Browne, Sophie Blackall, Sayantani DasGupta, Brian Floca, Gayle Forman, R.J. Palacio in Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn. Don't miss the Literary Marketplace (Sunday, October 3), or its virtual Festival in the evenings until 11pm.

Read more
Geek out at New York Comic Con
Time Out/Ali Garber

4. Geek out at New York Comic Con

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Get your silicone ears and Infinity Gauntlets ready: The biggest pop culture event in North America is back—New York Comic Con 2021! It's back in person this year (and online) and filled with can’t-miss panels, celebrities and all the cosplay you could ever fantasize about, this event is one of the best things to do in fall. Don't forget to binge the best superhero and action movies on Netflix before you tune in to get in the spirit!

Read more
Advertising
Toast to Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Radegast Hall Oktoberfest

5. Toast to Oktoberfest

  • Things to do

Contrary to its moniker, Oktoberfest, the annual autumnal celebration anchored in Munich, Germany, with satellite festivities all over the globe, kicks off in the last days of summer. Lucky for you, New York City hosts some of the best boozy, musical sausage fests in the world. This year’s events include weeks-long waterside parties, backyard blowouts and brewery bashes—all with plenty of German (and local!) beer to start your fall eating and drinking plans out right.

Read more
Try these new restaurants
Photograph: Courtesy of Unapologetic Foods

6. Try these new restaurants

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

This fall, the 2021 restaurant forecast is particularly promising. In the weeks and months ahead, we’re looking at three new openings from one of NYC’s best restaurant groups, a long-awaited and highly-regarded British import, offshoots of sushi favorites, exciting cocktail programs, glamorous dining rooms and unending new chances to nab reservations before they run out. Dig out your boots, dust off your most convincing faux-leather jacket and plan your leaf-crunching route to the most anticipated restaurant openings in NYC this fall.  

Read more
Advertising
See SO many pumpkins at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
Photograph: Ninepin Productions

7. See SO many pumpkins at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

  • Things to do
  • Long Island

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with surreal creations this year, like a giant pumpkin sea monster and NYC streetscape made of hundreds of pumpkins each. The massive blaze has two locations—Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the second year. This year, the blaze is bigger and better than ever with thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. The Blaze: Hudson Valley will include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience. Blaze: Long Island will show off an 80-foot circus train, a new sea monster and more creatures from under the ocean. There will be plenty of nights to see each Blaze — Hudson Valley will run for a record 59 nights from September 17 through November 21, and Long Island will run for 36 nights from September 22 through November 7.  

Read more
Sample the city's best bagels at this year's Bagelfest Brooklyn
Photo by: Steve Gleyzer

8. Sample the city's best bagels at this year's Bagelfest Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

The first bagel was baked sometime during the 15-century, in either Poland or Germany. But despite their Old World origins, these fluffy halos of activated yeast, water, and salt have operated as a particular point of pride—dare we say, obsession—for New Yorkers, owed undoubtedly to the diverse communities of Jewish immigrants woven into the city’s history. And yet, in a city that hosts hot sauce, coffee and tea and hot dog expos, there were no mass celebrations of New Yorkers’ most popular morning fuel to be found. Enter: Bagelfest Brooklyn

Read more
Advertising
Dress up your best friend for the Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

9. Dress up your best friend for the Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

  • Things to do
  • Fort Greene

Vote for the cutest doggo in the best Halloween costume during this year's virtual 23rd Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on October 30. Held every year by Fort Green Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

Read more
March in the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: Francine Daveta

10. March in the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

  • Things to do
  • Two Bridges

The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The getups are remarkably elaborate and conceptual—no surprise given the thousands of dollars worth in prizes up for grabs for Best in Show. FYI: This year's location is not at Tompkins Square Park. The parade has moved to East River Park Amphitheater along the FDR at Grand Street and East River Park. 

Read more
Advertising
Bring a blanket to the BAM R&B Festival
Photograph: courtesy BAM

11. Bring a blanket to the BAM R&B Festival

  • Music
  • Fort Greene

Enjoy a weekend of free, live R&B music at Fort Greene Park, Saturdays and Sundays, October 2—3 and October 9—10, at BAM's festival, which has grown to become one of Brooklyn's beloved outdoor traditions since 1995. It brings together the community and groundbreaking artists—from music legends to bold new voices across the genre of R&B. This year, hear from Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June, Tony Award-winning playwright Stew with his band The Negro Problem, jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, and the Grammy Award-winning singer Mykal Rose, formerly of Black Uhuru. The fall concerts also feature dashing jazz saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and her band the Soul Squad, Queens-born soul surrealist duendita, and more. All concerts are free and require no tickets. The concert stage is located on the lawn at Myrtle Avenue. Visit BAM.org for updates.

Read more
Peruse Photoville
Photograph: Jessica Bal

12. Peruse Photoville

  • Things to do
  • Hell's Kitchen

Photoville is back in its 10th year and the second to bring photography to every borough of New York City. You won't want to miss this year's Photoville because it is packed with 75 exhibits outside and free online programming for photo lovers between September 18 and December 1, including panel discussions, interactive workshops, one-on-one safety clinics,  professional development opportunities with Diversify Photo and Leica Camera, Photo Wings and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

 

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
See 'By Heart'
Photograph: Courtesy Magda Bizarro

13. See 'By Heart'

  • Theater
  • Experimental
  • Fort Greene

Starting in 2023, the Portuguese playwright and actor Tiago Rodrigues will take the reins at France's world-famous Avignon Festival. This fall, New York audiences have a chance to see him in a far more intimate capacity: performing an interactive solo piece at BAM's cozy Fishman Space, in which Rodrigues invites 10 members of the audience to join him in a personal exploration of poetry, memory and the transmission of ideas. The text of the show includes fragments of works by William Shakespeare, Ray Bradbury, Boris Pasternak, George Steiner and Joseph Brodsky, among others. 

Read more
Buy tickets
Scale Summit One Vanderbilt
Photograph: Courtesy Summit One Vanderbilt

14. Scale Summit One Vanderbilt

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Midtown East

A heart-pounding experience in the sky is coming to midtown October 21 and it's unlike any other experience atop a skyscraper. Summit One Vanderbilt sits atop the new 67-floor One Vanderbilt super-tall—a 1,401-foot-high—skyscraper. As the city's fourth-tallest building after One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower and 111 West 57th Street, it sits just west of Grand Central Terminal, where you first enter the experience underground. After a trip through a mirrored hallway with its own immersive elements, visitors take an elevator up to the 91st floor, where they're 1,000 feet over the streets and sidewalks of NYC. Kenzo Digital has created a totally mirrored infinity room called "Air" that reflects the sky and city views over and over, making you feel like you're walking in the sky or on another plane of existence. After you ascend to the third level of this experience, guests are introduced to "Levitation," a series of transparent glass sky-boxes that jut out of the building at 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue. Here, you can stand over the street with just glass between you and the ground. It's certainly not for the faint of heart. Up and around the building one more time and guests are whisked up into one of two all-glass elevators called "Ascent" that travels up the outside of the building to 1,210 feet (and 120 feet off the observation deck, which is taller than Edge at Hudson Yards). Our knees buckled on this experience, so beware!

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Be wowed by Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Photograph: Delia Barth / Time Out

15. Be wowed by Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

  • Museums
  • Fashion and costume
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Museum is establishing itself as a destination for major surveys of fashion. This year, "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" continues that trend. The major exhibit thoroughly explores the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label. The multi-gallery exhibit brings many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers, nature, classical and contemporary art, featuring artwork from the Brooklyn Museum's collections. Objects on display will be primarily from the extensive Dior archives and some 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, and accessories.

Read more
Buy tickets
Go to the New York Film Festival
Oslo Pictures

16. Go to the New York Film Festival

  • Movies

Each year, the New York Film Festival (which runs from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, October 10, 2021) sweeps up the best of the year’s international cinema. In 2021, the festival will open with the world premiere of Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, close with Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers and squeeze in a midway gala of Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. In between, there’s a long list of new movies from around the globe, many of them from the best directors working today, including South Korea’s Hong Sangsoo, France’s Céline Sciamma and the UK’s Joanna Hogg. But which films are genuinely worth trying to get tickets for? That’s where we can help. These are Time Out’s picks of the program.

You’ll find the full NYFF program and information on times and tickets here.

Read more
Advertising
Roll out to Rolling Loud NYC
Photograph: Michael J. Chen

17. Roll out to Rolling Loud NYC

  • Music
  • Queens

Citi Field is hosting the world's largest hip-hop festival straight from Miami. Some of the biggest names in the business have already played this festival including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil B, Post Malone, Migos, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and more. This year's headliners include 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and special guest Bobby Shmurda. Tickets are going fast, so snap yours up asap!

Read more
Buy tickets
See the The Museum at FIT glorious floral exhibit
Photograph: Museum at FIT | Designers: Kenzo (Antonio Marras), Noir Kei Ninomiya, and Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons

18. See the The Museum at FIT glorious floral exhibit

  • Shopping
  • Shopping & Style

Admission is free to one of fall's must-see fashion exhibits. The Museum at FIT's "Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion," explores "how the rose has influenced the way we look, dress, feel, and fantasize" with over 130 rose-centric garments, accessories and more. The first major exhibit in the space since the museum closed in March 2020, "Ravishing" will run through November 28. Luxurious, hand-woven and embroidered 18th-century silks, 1960s-era stilettos, 1980s Halston gowns, contemporary gender-neutral catwalk trends and more are featured in the galleries.

Read more
Advertising
Rock out at Lights On Festival
Photograph: @lightsonfest

19. Rock out at Lights On Festival

  • Music
  • Prospect Heights

After selling out in California, the Lights On Festival curated by H.E.R. is headed to Brooklyn for two days on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22 with performances by H.E.R. and friends, Maxwell, 6lack, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lenox, SWV, Queen Naija, Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, Blxst, Victoria Monet, Skip Marley, Joyce Wrice, and Tone Stith with more to be announced. Lights On made history as the first female-owned-and-curated music festival to take place in decades with its inaugural event in 2019, according to Hypebeast.com.

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Have fun at Open House New York 2021
Photograph: Courtesy the Howard Hughes Corporation

22. Have fun at Open House New York 2021

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions

The famous weekend-long festival where more than 250 fascinating sites across New York open their doors to the public is back. The two-day event offers glimpses into spaces that are usually off limits to the public, from sky-high rooftop gardens to palatial apartments. This year’s extravaganza will feature a hybrid of virtual experiences and outdoor self-guided explorations like digital sneak peeks and crowdless elevator rides.

Read more
Advertising
Dress up for the Village Halloween Parade
Photograph courtesy Virginia Rollison 39th Annual Village Halloween Parade

24. Dress up for the Village Halloween Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

The Village Halloween Parade—NYC’s creative and spooky procession—is one of the best Halloween events in Greenwich Village and it's coming back this year...if it raises enough funds. Each year, more than 50,000 zombies, ghouls, witches, monsters, robots, Jedis, giant puppets and more things that go bump in the night take to the streets for a night of costumed revelry. And while New York's freaks missed out when it was canceled last year, it has secured its permit for October 31. Click through here to learn all about this year's parade! 

Read more
Advertising
Dare to enter Blood Manor
Courtesy Blood Manor

25. Dare to enter Blood Manor

  • Attractions
  • Arcades and amusements
  • Tribeca

Garish zombies, monsters and other ghoulish creatures await in this 5,000-square-foot labyrinth of horrors, deemed too scary for children under 14 to enter without supervision. Pass through themed rooms such as The Crypt (where no one rested in peace) and Hannibal’s Hell (with 1,000 ways to die). It’s popular, so lines are likely to be long—consider shelling out for an “R.I.P.” express-access ticket.

Read more
Get freaked out at the Haunting at Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Berkeley Hotel/Dylan Patrick

26. Get freaked out at the Haunting at Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel

  • Things to do

The historic oceanside Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ has transformed 13 of its rooms into immersive haunted scenes later this month. Guests who check into The Haunting experience will be guided through the rooms on the "haunted" floors of the hotel with their cameras to capture "unexpected frights, spine-tingling thrills, and surprises around every corner."

 

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation

Looking to get the most out of fall?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.