Go to an epic Prince and David Bowie concert with Broadway stars

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 2:26pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

The stars will be out this night. Broadway Sings is bringing back Prince and David Bowie’s greatest hits for a one-night concert on February 6. And these won’t be mediocre karaoke covers; they’ll be performed by some of Broadway’s biggest talents.

 

The lineup has more than 15 stars of the stage, including Les Misérables’ Caissie Levy, Paramour's Ruby Lewis and Tony nominee Robin de Jesus of In the Heights. We hear they’re already planning fairly epic costumes, though no word yet on whether Hamilton’s Andrew Chappelle will be able to sneak Thomas Jefferson’s purple coat out of the theater.

 

Previous Broadway Sings concerts have featured the tunes of the Beatles, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, and this time, the set list includes David Bowie songs “Starman” and “Heroes” and Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “Little Red Corvette.” The show will be at Highline Ballroom on February 6 at 8pm. General admission tickets are $30 and are available here

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 217 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

