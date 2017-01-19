Grab a $1 poké bowl near Bryant Park on Saturday

Switch up your dollar slice routine this Saturday with a different kind of meal for a buck: poké. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Pokéworks in Midtown is offering Hawaiian poké bowls for $1 to the first 100 customers on January 21.

The eight types of bowls include the Hawaiian Classic, made with ahi tuna, seaweed, cucumber and chili flakes, and the Spicy Ginger Chicken bowl with edamame. You can also make your own bowl, choosing a base, protein, mix-ins and more.

Even if you’re not one of the lucky cheap eaters, it’s still worth visiting to taste (and Instagram) a sushi burrito at the restaurant. There will also be coupons for two new locations opening in February near Grand Central and Union Square. Head by from noon to 9pm on January 21!

Photograph: Michael Wu