Gwyneth Paltrow is opening a goopy café in Midtown

Her Royal Goopiness is back at it again, folks. Gwyneth Paltrow—Oscar-winning actress and vocal proponent of "conscious uncoupling" and $15,000 gold dildos—is opening another restaurant in New York this March, reports Eater.

Dubbed 3 Green Hearts, the takeout cafe is the second brick-and-mortar NYC offshoot of Paltrow's health-food brand with fitness instructor Tracy Anderson (the first is inside Anderson's Church Street studio) and will debut at the new Tracy Anderson Studio at 241 East 59th Street. (Though access to the studio requires a $900-a-month membership, the eatery is open to the public.)

On the menu, expect health-conscious stuff like vegan burritos, fresh-pressed juices and kale ravioli, because of course.