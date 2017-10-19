Here are all 176 vendors at this year’s Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens Saturday, October 28, which means Christmas in New York is coming before Halloween begins. Talk about holiday overload! But we're not complaining.
If you can't contain your excitement for this year's winter wonderland featuring free-admission ice-skating, awesome shopping opportunities and mouthwatering food vendors, then you'll appreciate this list of every single vendor at the 2017 bazaar. We're particularly pleased with the grub selection this year, including returning favorite Chick'nCone as well as welcomed newcomer DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections.
Health and Beauty
Sabon
Dr. Silkman's Handmade Natural Body Emporium
Ebb & Flow NYC
Soy Logic Apothecary
Soap & Paper Factory
Natura Brasil
5th & Madison and Hudson Apothecary
Jewelry
Lucid New York
Little Village Crafts
Made From Coins
Kate Laine Jewelry
Trezana Jewelry
Exotic Handmade Jewelry
Jet Set Candy
MariePierre Collection
Sara Designs
Jewels By Atlantis
Andrew Clark Creations
Terry Ross Jewelry
Urbanrose
Dearest Brooklyn
Vivi Sun Jewelry
Riverstone Jewelry
Mineralia
MUJUS
Yumi Jewelry + Plants
Three Angels
Bara Boheme Jewelry
ARTICLE22 :: LAOS
Avigail Adam Jewelry
The Stone Flower
Donna C Jewelry
BORA
Friction Jewelry Inc
Artwork
You Are Here Studios
Brooklyn Art Factory
ARTISANS OF NEW YORK
Marc Tetro
Melsy's Illustrations
Metal Park
PINKY PILOTS
Eye Think Inc
Elementem Photography
NYC Subway 1980s
Dekco
Past Objects Art
Alex-Star & Kanami
EWBA
THE ALCHEMIST
One Million Roses
Paintings by Yvoni
Pop Chart Lab
Apparel and Accessories
Kizmet Yogawear
South Street Local Artists
Winter Sense
Paul Aude Designs
Kashmir Moon New York
Mistura Timepieces
Joyfullook Zohara Art On Tights
CLIFF NYC
Hot Hugs
United Leather
Nirvanna Designs
Min and Mon
The French Mermaid
NINOVA
Spectre & Co.
TRACEY TANNER
VU FRAMEWORKS
Meg Cohen Design Shop
Pink Cloud Gallery
Sapphire Glow
Jumi
Davin and Kesler
Maximum Henry
Lazyjack Press
Lewis & Pine
Topo Designs
Pamela Barsky
NYC Touch
Northern Tribe NY
Karma Nepal Crafts
Jon Wye & Sires Eyewear
Himalayan Artwear
POOK
Nanako
Mulberry & Grand
Yunka Mini Clocks
Cute Sox NY
Patches & Pins
TANJORE
Home goods
Le Souk Ceramique
Shalant Candles
Mariasch Studios
The Garden of Curiosity
Natural OliveWood
ZenGarage
Mexican Village
Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Homart NYC
All Across Africa
The Fairy Lights Factory
Unique holiday gifts
Un Pueblo
The North Pole
JapanWave
MrMarker Golf Gifts
JustStars
Bertha Heide ProPueblo
Roxelana Fine Gifts
St. Petersburg Collections
Strand Book Store
Infinity Lights
Christina's World Glass Ornaments
It's Always Christmas in New York
Lovepop
Chopstick Art
Bryant Park Shop + Info
Santa's Workshop
Brazilian Home Collection
Kids, games and pets
Mr. Ellie Pooh
NuOp Design
Kubiya Games
New York Puzzle Company
Boneyard Pets
Petit Mermaid
Luckypalmtree Organic Baby and Kids Clothes
Fluffy Alpacas
Silly Puppets
Dog & Co.
Provisions
Miss Tea
Hella Cocktail Co.
The Truffleist
Sullivan Street Tea & Spice Company
Mike's Hot Honey
Dorset Maple Reserve
Urbanspace Provisions by FARM TO PEOPLE
Spice Professors
Food vendors
Dulcinea Churros
Bun Ramen
Casa Toscana
Arancini Bros
Crepe Café
Mr Bing - Beijing Street Foods
Bolivian Llama Party
Kimchi Grill
Trapizzino
DAA! Dumplings
MATZAHBREI
Cheesesteaks by The Truffleist
Enfes NYC
Baked Cheese Haus
Mian Kitchen
TopArepa
Kotti Berliner Döner Kebab
STOUT NYC
Bao By Kaya
Domo Taco
Chick'nCone
Frida's Favorites Mexican Cantina
La Sonrisa Empanadas
Sigmund's Pretzels and Brats
Pickle Me Pete
Home Frite
Sweets
No Chewing Allowed!
WOOPS! Macarons and Cookies
Max Brenner
MarieBelle New York
DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections
Mrs. Claus Café
JARS by dani
Doughnuttery
Breezy Hill Orchard
Wafels & Dinges
Raaka Chocolate
Aux Merveilleux de Fred
United Chocolate Works
