Here are all 176 vendors at this year’s Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens Saturday, October 28, which means Christmas in New York is coming before Halloween begins. Talk about holiday overload! But we're not complaining.

If you can't contain your excitement for this year's winter wonderland featuring free-admission ice-skating, awesome shopping opportunities and mouthwatering food vendors, then you'll appreciate this list of every single vendor at the 2017 bazaar. We're particularly pleased with the grub selection this year, including returning favorite Chick'nCone as well as welcomed newcomer DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections.

Health and Beauty

Sabon

Dr. Silkman's Handmade Natural Body Emporium

Ebb & Flow NYC

Soy Logic Apothecary

Soap & Paper Factory

Natura Brasil

5th & Madison and Hudson Apothecary

Jewelry

Lucid New York

Little Village Crafts

Made From Coins

Kate Laine Jewelry

Trezana Jewelry

Exotic Handmade Jewelry

Jet Set Candy

MariePierre Collection

Sara Designs

Jewels By Atlantis

Andrew Clark Creations

Terry Ross Jewelry

Urbanrose

Dearest Brooklyn

Vivi Sun Jewelry

Riverstone Jewelry

Mineralia

MUJUS

Yumi Jewelry + Plants

Three Angels

Bara Boheme Jewelry

ARTICLE22 :: LAOS

Avigail Adam Jewelry

The Stone Flower

Donna C Jewelry

BORA

Friction Jewelry Inc

Artwork

You Are Here Studios

Brooklyn Art Factory

ARTISANS OF NEW YORK

Marc Tetro

Melsy's Illustrations

Metal Park

PINKY PILOTS

Eye Think Inc

Elementem Photography

NYC Subway 1980s

Dekco

Past Objects Art

Alex-Star & Kanami

EWBA

THE ALCHEMIST

One Million Roses

Paintings by Yvoni

Pop Chart Lab

Apparel and Accessories

Kizmet Yogawear

South Street Local Artists

Winter Sense

Paul Aude Designs

Kashmir Moon New York

Mistura Timepieces

Joyfullook Zohara Art On Tights

CLIFF NYC

Hot Hugs

United Leather

Nirvanna Designs

Min and Mon

The French Mermaid

NINOVA

Spectre & Co.

TRACEY TANNER

VU FRAMEWORKS

Meg Cohen Design Shop

Pink Cloud Gallery

Sapphire Glow

Jumi

Davin and Kesler

Maximum Henry

Lazyjack Press

Lewis & Pine

Topo Designs

Pamela Barsky

NYC Touch

Northern Tribe NY

Karma Nepal Crafts

Jon Wye & Sires Eyewear

Himalayan Artwear

POOK

Nanako

Mulberry & Grand

Yunka Mini Clocks

Cute Sox NY

Patches & Pins

TANJORE

Home goods

Le Souk Ceramique

Shalant Candles

Mariasch Studios

The Garden of Curiosity

Natural OliveWood

ZenGarage

Mexican Village

Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths

Homart NYC

All Across Africa

The Fairy Lights Factory

Unique holiday gifts

Un Pueblo

The North Pole

JapanWave

MrMarker Golf Gifts

JustStars

Bertha Heide ProPueblo

Roxelana Fine Gifts

St. Petersburg Collections

Strand Book Store

Infinity Lights

Christina's World Glass Ornaments

It's Always Christmas in New York

Lovepop

Chopstick Art

Bryant Park Shop + Info

Santa's Workshop

Brazilian Home Collection

Kids, games and pets

Mr. Ellie Pooh

NuOp Design

Kubiya Games

New York Puzzle Company

Boneyard Pets

Petit Mermaid

Luckypalmtree Organic Baby and Kids Clothes

Fluffy Alpacas

Silly Puppets

Dog & Co.

Provisions

Miss Tea

Hella Cocktail Co.

The Truffleist

Sullivan Street Tea & Spice Company

Mike's Hot Honey

Dorset Maple Reserve

Urbanspace Provisions by FARM TO PEOPLE

Spice Professors

Food vendors

Dulcinea Churros

Bun Ramen

Casa Toscana

Arancini Bros

Crepe Café

Mr Bing - Beijing Street Foods

Bolivian Llama Party

Kimchi Grill

Trapizzino

DAA! Dumplings

MATZAHBREI

Cheesesteaks by The Truffleist

Enfes NYC

Baked Cheese Haus

Mian Kitchen

TopArepa

Kotti Berliner Döner Kebab

STOUT NYC

Bao By Kaya

Domo Taco

Chick'nCone

Frida's Favorites Mexican Cantina

La Sonrisa Empanadas

Sigmund's Pretzels and Brats

Pickle Me Pete

Home Frite

Sweets

No Chewing Allowed!

WOOPS! Macarons and Cookies

Max Brenner

MarieBelle New York

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

Mrs. Claus Café

JARS by dani

Doughnuttery

Breezy Hill Orchard

Wafels & Dinges

Raaka Chocolate

Aux Merveilleux de Fred

United Chocolate Works

