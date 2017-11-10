Here are best new bars and restaurants in NYC

Major Food Group's final Four Seasons act opens in the Seagram building, a pasta pro's fast casual concept finally makes its debut and a wine bar serving a healthy dose of charcuteries opens in the Upper East Side.

Photograph: Courtesy The Lobster Club

It's Major Food Group's world and we're all living in it. The third act for the Four Seasons revamp is serving Japanese-style dishes among Picasso-inspired sculptures.

Photograph: Courtesy Simmer Group

It's the '70s, baby. At this Hell's Kitchen bar, chef and owner R.L. King went all-out in his tribute to free-spirited writers like Hunter S. Thompson and George Plimpton with neon signs, marble detailing and various statues of the bar’s "spirit animal"–the peacock—throughout Bar Gonzo. The playful and tropical-style drink menu features sparkling cocktails, large-format punches and tiki drinks like the Jasmine Flower (Ford's Gin, pear puree, sparkling wine, edible flower) and Holiday Sangria (Aylesbury Duck Vodka, dry Lambrusco, Bengali tea syrup, seasonal fruit, mint).

Photograph: Courtesy Pasta Flyer

Diners can pad out their pasta meal with sides like fried garlic knots coated in garlic-parsley butter and a salad with braised lentils and house vinaigrette. Even though the whole meal is designed to be served in less than three minutes, the space is large enough for patrons to sit and enjoy, with marble-topped tables, gold-painted light fixtures and an oversize print of the Roman Forum.

Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Mueller

A late-night vegan Mexican spot from chef Matthew Kenney plants itself in the East Village.

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Chunwoo K.

Feel perfectly at home in this experimental and educational spot brought to you by a Michelin-starred chef. Chefs cook up a $225 eight to 10-course tasting menu at your table right in front of you.

Photograph: Courtesy Emily Frances

This wine bar on the Upper East Side has a porcine bent with plenty of charcuterie options from chef Danny Brown.

Photograph: Courtesy Barely Disfigured

Located in a former brothel, this cocktail bar pays it forward with profits to the Urban Justice Center.

