Here are best new bars and restaurants in NYC

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday November 10 2017, 3:40pm

Photograph: Courtesy Emily Frances

Major Food Group's final Four Seasons act opens in the Seagram building, a pasta pro's fast casual concept finally makes its debut and a wine bar serving a healthy dose of charcuteries opens in the Upper East Side.  

The Lobster Club

Photograph: Courtesy The Lobster Club

It's Major Food Group's world and we're all living in it. The third act for the Four Seasons revamp is serving Japanese-style dishes among Picasso-inspired sculptures.

Bar Gonzo

Photograph: Courtesy Simmer Group

It's the '70s, baby. At this Hell's Kitchen bar, chef and owner R.L. King went all-out in his tribute to free-spirited writers like Hunter S. Thompson and George Plimpton with neon signs, marble detailing and various statues of the bar’s "spirit animal"–the peacock—throughout Bar Gonzo. The playful and tropical-style drink menu features sparkling cocktails, large-format punches and tiki drinks like the Jasmine Flower (Ford's Gin, pear puree, sparkling wine, edible flower) and Holiday Sangria (Aylesbury Duck Vodka, dry Lambrusco, Bengali tea syrup, seasonal fruit, mint).

Pasta Flyer

Photograph: Courtesy Pasta Flyer

Diners can pad out their pasta meal with sides like fried garlic knots coated in garlic-parsley butter and a salad with braised lentils and house vinaigrette. Even though the whole meal is designed to be served in less than three minutes, the space is large enough for patrons to sit and enjoy, with marble-topped tables, gold-painted light fixtures and an oversize print of the Roman Forum.

Bar Verde

Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Mueller

A late-night vegan Mexican spot from chef Matthew Kenney plants itself in the East Village.

Bouley at Home

Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Chunwoo K.

Feel perfectly at home in this experimental and educational spot brought to you by a Michelin-starred chef. Chefs cook up a $225 eight to 10-course tasting menu at your table right in front of you.

Charc

Photograph: Courtesy Emily Frances

This wine bar on the Upper East Side has a porcine bent with plenty of charcuterie options from chef Danny Brown.

Barely Disfigured

Photograph: Courtesy Barely Disfigured

Located in a former brothel, this cocktail bar pays it forward with profits to the Urban Justice Center.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 136 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

