Here are the fun and free events coming to the High Line this summer

Now that the weather is finally starting to warm up, we’re super-excited to spend our days outside at some of the best NYC parks. One of the best things to do in spring is wander along NYC’s only elevated park, the High Line, and enjoy all the fun (and free!) entertainment offered by the good folks over at Friends of the High Line who handle the landmark's programming.

The green space’s spring and summer activities kick off Saturday, April 22 with the park’s second annual “Culture Shock” event, including live music, performances and fun things to do for families.

Music acts such as Brooklyn Raga Massive and Chargaux, as well as comedian Mayzoon Zayid, will perform. There will also be a series of personal stories told by the Queer Memoir collective and a live version of For Colored Nerds—a popular podcast created by Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings.

This affair also gives visitors a chance to peep at the High Line’s latest art exhibition, Mutations. If you’re feeling peckish after checking out the amazing acts and ogling the outdoor artwork, make sure to grab a bite from food vendors such as Melt, La Sonrisa and People’s Pops located near the Chelsea Market Passage.

But that's not all—check out what’s on deck below!

Out of Line

Back by popular demand, this monthly performance series includes acts by some of the city’s most amazing artists such as cabaret star Justin Sayre and more. There will also be a karaoke night hosted by Cheeky LaSHAE and talks led by authors such as Shaun Leonardo.

¡ARRIBA! Latin Dance Party

The High Line transforms into an epic dancefloor during this rhythmic salsa party led by Orland Marin. Later this summer, newcomers Folklore Urbano and Williamsburg Salsa will provide the tunes.

MAKE IT! Family Festival Series

Once a month, families can gather to create art, listen to guest speakers, build small structures and learn about topics covering a specific theme on the High Line. Programs reflect different cultures through interactive storytelling, dance and music performances.

Meditation and Tai Chi

The Integral Yoga Institute and Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Center lead weekly guided meditations every Tuesday at 8am starting this June. Afterward, do a little Tai Chi with the Taoist Society at 9:30am.

Stargazing

Members of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York (aaa.org) lead these star-spotting expeditions, pointing out celestial bodies above the park every Tuesday starting at dusk.

For a list of dates, times and more programing, visit here.