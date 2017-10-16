Here are the most expensive neighborhoods in NYC

Move over, Tribeca. A new locale has taken the top spot on the list of the most expensive neighborhoods in New York.

A new batch of data released by Property Shark shows that Flatiron became the priciest neighborhood in the city during the third quarter of 2017, with a median home sale price just shy of $4.4 million. This rise, according to the report, can be largely attributed to a batch of 39 condos that sold at 41–43 East 22nd Street over the summer at prices ranging from $2.6 million to $9.4 million.

Tribeca ranked second at $4.09 million, marking the first time in recent memory that the nabe has fallen out of the top slot. Central Park South, Hudson Square and Soho rounded out the top five. Red Hook also saw a significant spike in sales price during the quarter, hitting the eighth spot on the list and usurping Dumbo as the most expensive neighborhood in Brooklyn.

You can find the full list of the 50 most expensive nabes below and plenty of beer to help you forget that you'll never be able to afford a home in the city at your local bodega.

