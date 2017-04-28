Here are the MTA subway closures you need to know about this weekend

This weekend, New Yorkers will be flocking to events across the city, drinking their weekday worries away on patios and relishing in the last weekend of April. But, depending on where you live, traversing the city could be a pretty hellish experience until Monday. It's our goal to keep you on your way and out of subway purgatory, so we've rounded up the most impactful subway service changes coming to New York this weekend.

Uptown-bound 1 trains will run express from Chambers Street to Penn Station from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday, and downtown-bound 1 trains will run express from 145th Street to 96th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 8pm Sunday.

Uptown-bound 2 trains will run local between Chambers Street and Penn Station from 11:45pm Friday through 6:30am Sunday and from 11:45am Sunday through 5am Monday.

From 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday, 4 trains will be suspended in both directions between New Lots Avenue and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, and 3 trains will be running to and from New Lots in Brooklyn instead. 4 trains will also be running local between 125th Street and City Hall.

5 trains will not be running between Bowling Green and Grand Central from 6am through 11pm on Saturday and from 8am through 11pm on Sunday. The 5 will also be closed between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

Coney Island-bound F trains and Church Avenue-bound G trains will skip 4th Avenue-9th Street, 15th Street-Prospect Park and Fort Hamilton Parkway from 11:45pm Saturday through 11:59pm Sunday.

M trains will be suspended in both directions between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

R trains will be suspended in both directions between Bay Ridge-95th Street and 36th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

A trains will be suspended in both directions between Euclid Avenue and JFK Airport from 3:30am Saturday through 10pm Sunday, but Rockaway Park Shuttle service will be unaffected.