Here are the opening dates for the best holiday train shows in New York

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday October 24 2017, 3:41pm

Here are the opening dates for the best holiday train shows in New York
Photograph: Filip Wolak

After Halloween, the city transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland with all the holiday markets, ice-skating rinks, festive window displays and more.

We want to make sure you stay in the loop about all the seasonal openings, especially heavy hitters like New York’s holiday train shows.

Here are the opening dates for the displays which will ring in the most wonderful time of year with a choo-choo.

Nov 16: New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show at Grand Central Terminal

Nov 22: Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

