Here are the opening dates for the best holiday train shows in New York

After Halloween, the city transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland with all the holiday markets, ice-skating rinks, festive window displays and more.

We want to make sure you stay in the loop about all the seasonal openings, especially heavy hitters like New York’s holiday train shows.

Here are the opening dates for the displays which will ring in the most wonderful time of year with a choo-choo.

Nov 16: New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show at Grand Central Terminal

Nov 22: Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden