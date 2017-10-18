  • Blog
Here are the opening dates for the best holiday markets in New York

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 1:25pm

Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Corporation

We know what you're thinking. “C'mon, it's not even Halloween yet!” Let's face it: it's never too early to start thinking about your holiday shopping list! New York has no shortage of shops filled to the brim with great gifts for your family and friends. However, shopping at one of the city's best holiday markets gives you the added advantage of finding a unique, one-of-a-kind present. Plus, these bazaars have plenty of holiday cheer in the form of Christmas trees, seasonal grub and, most importantly, booze to put you in the festive spirit. 

With the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opening next week, we took the liberty to find out when all the best holiday markets open for the 2017 season, so use this handy list to keep track. Mark your calendars! The most wonderful time of year is nearly upon us. 

Oct 28: Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Nov 13: Grand Central Holiday Fair

Nov 16: Union Square Holiday Market

Nov 25: Brooklyn Flea Holiday Market (Soho location)

Nov 28: Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Dec 1: Fort Hamilton Holiday Market

Dec 3, Dec 10, Dec 17: Astoria Market Holiday Markets 

Dec 2, 3, 9,10, 16, 17, 23, 24: Grand Holiday Bazaar 

Dec 8­–10: Etsy Holiday Handmade Cavalcade (Manhattan)

Dec 16–17: Etsy Holiday Handmade Cavalcade (Brooklyn)

By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.

