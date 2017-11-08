Here is the full lineup for NYC Winter Jazzfest 2018

Winter is coming...the Winter Jazzfest that is. The annual blowout, now in its 14th year, hits town Wednesday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 17, with shows every night along the way. That includes its two-night multi-venue marathon, a can't-miss event for anyone who wants a crash-course in NYC's jazz offerings.

The full lineup is below, and as usual there's a lot to take in. The festival opens with a showcase of British jazz including The Comet Is Coming, the band responsible for one of our favorite albums of 2016. Its closing night features a unique pairing, putting together avant indie-rock band Deerhoof with trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith.

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Winter Jazzfest

This year's fest expands its focus on social justice. In an email, Winter Jazzfest founder and producer Brice Rosenbloom wrote, "In a year that has forced us all to be more socially conscious on many levels, Winter Jazzfest is pleased to support artists presenting relevant musical statements around racial justice, gender equality, immigration rights and other serious issues of the day; issues that affect all of us."

If you'd like to start prepping for the fest, check out the Spotify playlist below, which features a range of participating acts, from saxist Donny McCaslin to drummer-composer Tyshawn Sorey.

There are a range of ticketing options, from one-night stubs to two-night marathon passes. Visit winterjazzfest.com for more details.

Winter Jazzfest 2018 Full Lineup