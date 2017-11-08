  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here is the full lineup for NYC Winter Jazzfest 2018

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Wednesday November 8 2017, 12:44pm

Here is the full lineup for NYC Winter Jazzfest 2018
Photograph: Courtesy Jati Lindsay

Winter is coming...the Winter Jazzfest that is. The annual blowout, now in its 14th year, hits town Wednesday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 17, with shows every night along the way. That includes its two-night multi-venue marathon, a can't-miss event for anyone who wants a crash-course in NYC's jazz offerings.

The full lineup is below, and as usual there's a lot to take in. The festival opens with a showcase of British jazz including The Comet Is Coming, the band responsible for one of our favorite albums of 2016. Its closing night features a unique pairing, putting together avant indie-rock band Deerhoof with trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith.

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Winter Jazzfest 

This year's fest expands its focus on social justice. In an email, Winter Jazzfest founder and producer Brice Rosenbloom wrote, "In a year that has forced us all to be more socially conscious on many levels, Winter Jazzfest is pleased to support artists presenting relevant musical statements around racial justice, gender equality, immigration rights and other serious issues of the day; issues that affect all of us." 

If you'd like to start prepping for the fest, check out the Spotify playlist below, which features a range of participating acts, from saxist Donny McCaslin to drummer-composer Tyshawn Sorey.

There are a range of ticketing options, from one-night stubs to two-night marathon passes. Visit winterjazzfest.com for more details.

Winter Jazzfest 2018 Full Lineup

WED, JAN 10
PRS FOUNDATION/BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING Presents – U.K Jazz Stage HOSTED BY GILLES PETERSON 
Nubya Garcia // Oscar Jerome // Yazz Ahmed // The Comet Is Coming (w/ Shabaka Hutchings)
 
THU, JAN 11 
Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers + KNOWER + MY BRIGHTEST DIAMOND
 
FRI, JAN 12
THE TOWN HALL PRESENTS Buika w/ Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra
 
FRI–SAT, JAN 12–13
WJF MARATHON FINAL LINEUP:
• denotes a new announcement

• Aaron Parks & Little Big
Alexis Cuadrado The Immigrant
Antonio Sanchez & Migration
Banda Magda
• Bi TYRANT: a Queer Jazzifesto with the Brittany Anjou Trio
• Brandon Ross’ For Living Lovers: Immortal Obsolesence 
• Catherine Russell
Charlie Hunter Trio featuring Silvana Estrada
• Dan Weiss Metal Jazz Quintet
Don Byron/Aruán Ortiz Duo
Donny McCaslin
• François Moutin & Kavita Shah Duo with Special Guest Sheila Jordan
Fred Hersch Pocket Orchestra
• Goran Ivanovic & Fareed Haque
• Gregory Lewis Organ Monk: The Breathe Suite, A Tribute to Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Aiyana Jones
• Harriet Tubman plays Free Jazz
Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die
Jamie Baum Septet+
• James Brandon Lewis Presents "Unruly Notes” 
Jazzmeia Horn
Josh Lawrence & Color Theory
• Kat Edmondson 
Lakecia Benjamin and Soul Squad
Lucia Cadotsch's Speak Low
Luciana Souza “Word Strings” featuring Chico Pinherio & Scott Colley
• Manuel Valera Trio
Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog
Marc Ribot’s Songs of Resistance
Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet
Marquis Hill Blacktet
• MAST Performs Thelonious Sphere Monk
• Matt Wilson’s Honey & Salt
Michael Mwenso: Protest Songs from Africa to America
Miguel Atwood Ferguson Ensemble
Nicole Mitchell Art and Anthem For Gwendolyn Brooks
Nicole Mitchell Trio
• Peter Apfelbaum & Sparkler feauring Bill Laswell
Red Baraat
Rene Marie Experiment in Truth
Rez Abbasi Invocation
• Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition
Ryan Keberle & Catharsis: Music as Protest
Sara Serpa Recognition with Ingrid Laubrock and Zeena Parkins
• Sasha Berliner Quartet
Sonnymoon
Sons of Kemet (featuring Shabaka Hutchings)
Stefon Harris & Blackout featuring Casey Benjamin
• Susie Ibarra's DreamTime Ensemble
Sylvie Courvoisier-Mark Feldman Duo
• Theo Croker
Sylvie Courvoisier-Mark Feldman Duo
• The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Drer
Wayne Horvitz

SUN, JAN 14
Ravi Coltrane Presents Universal Consciousness: Melodic Meditations of Alice Coltrane
 
MON, JAN 15 
A Tribute To Geri Allen with Music Direction by Terri Lyne Carrington 
with Angela Davis // S. Epatha Merkerson // Esperanza Spalding // Craig Taborn // Dee Dee Bridgewater // Dianne Reeves // Farah Jasmine Griffin // Ingrid Jensen // Jack DeJohnette // Jaimeo Brown // Jeff Tain Watts // Kassa Overall // Kris Davis // Linda May Han Oh // Maurice Chestnut // Mino Cinelu // Ravi Coltrane // Terri Lyne Carrington // Tia Fuller // Vijay Iyer
 
TUE, JAN 16
Nicole Mitchell's Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds + Tyshawn Sorey SOLO
 
WED, JAN 17
Deerhoof with Wadada Leo Smith with Opener Nicole Mitchell Maroon Cloud w/ Fay Victor, Aruan Ortiz, Tomeka Reid
Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 200 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest