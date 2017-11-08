Here is the full lineup for NYC Winter Jazzfest 2018

Winter is coming...the Winter Jazzfest that is. The annual blowout, now in its 14th year, hits town Wednesday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 17, with shows every night along the way. That includes its two-night multi-venue marathon, a can't-miss event for anyone who wants a crash-course in NYC's jazz offerings.
The full lineup is below, and as usual there's a lot to take in. The festival opens with a showcase of British jazz including The Comet Is Coming, the band responsible for one of our favorite albums of 2016. Its closing night features a unique pairing, putting together avant indie-rock band Deerhoof with trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith.
This year's fest expands its focus on social justice. In an email, Winter Jazzfest founder and producer Brice Rosenbloom wrote, "In a year that has forced us all to be more socially conscious on many levels, Winter Jazzfest is pleased to support artists presenting relevant musical statements around racial justice, gender equality, immigration rights and other serious issues of the day; issues that affect all of us."
If you'd like to start prepping for the fest, check out the Spotify playlist below, which features a range of participating acts, from saxist Donny McCaslin to drummer-composer Tyshawn Sorey.
There are a range of ticketing options, from one-night stubs to two-night marathon passes. Visit winterjazzfest.com for more details.
Winter Jazzfest 2018 Full Lineup
PRS FOUNDATION/BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING Presents – U.K Jazz Stage HOSTED BY GILLES PETERSON
Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers + KNOWER + MY BRIGHTEST DIAMOND
THE TOWN HALL PRESENTS Buika w/ Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra
• Aaron Parks & Little Big
Alexis Cuadrado The Immigrant
Antonio Sanchez & Migration
Banda Magda
• Bi TYRANT: a Queer Jazzifesto with the Brittany Anjou Trio
• Brandon Ross’ For Living Lovers: Immortal Obsolesence
• Catherine Russell
• Dan Weiss Metal Jazz Quintet
Donny McCaslin
• François Moutin & Kavita Shah Duo with Special Guest Sheila Jordan
• Gregory Lewis Organ Monk: The Breathe Suite, A Tribute to Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Aiyana Jones
• Harriet Tubman plays Free Jazz
Jamie Baum Septet+
Luciana Souza “Word Strings” featuring Chico Pinherio & Scott Colley
• Manuel Valera Trio
Marc Ribot’s Songs of Resistance
Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet
• MAST Performs Thelonious Sphere Monk
• Matt Wilson’s Honey & Salt
Nicole Mitchell Art and Anthem For Gwendolyn Brooks
Nicole Mitchell Trio
Rez Abbasi Invocation
• Rudresh Mahanthappa's Indo-Pak Coalition
• Sasha Berliner Quartet
• Susie Ibarra's DreamTime Ensemble
• Theo Croker
• The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Drer
Wayne Horvitz
Ravi Coltrane Presents Universal Consciousness: Melodic Meditations of Alice Coltrane
A Tribute To Geri Allen with Music Direction by Terri Lyne Carrington
Nicole Mitchell's Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds + Tyshawn Sorey SOLO
Deerhoof with Wadada Leo Smith with Opener Nicole Mitchell Maroon Cloud w/ Fay Victor, Aruan Ortiz, Tomeka Reid
