  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here’s a free NYC concert for (basically) every day this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Ro Samarth Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 11:40am

Here’s a free NYC concert for (basically) every day this summer
Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Yatarola for Lincoln Center

The steady 80-degree forecasts are saying it all: summer has arrived. Accordingly, the city's offering up a seemingly endless seasonal bounty of live music, with just as many opportunities to do your concert-going dirt-cheap. Put your wallet away, because this mega-list has a free concert to enjoy every day the rest of this scorching season. (Ok, maybe not quite every day, but it's pretty dang close.)

Check out the list below for both the usual staple series—BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn and SummerStage providing their typical fare of world-class talent—as well as everything from explosive punk one-offs (Downtown Boys on July 12 and the Descendents on August 3) to jazz matinees (Joshua Redman Quartet at Tompkins Square Park on August 27). 

July 12
Royal Headache + Downtown Boys + Sheer Mag at House of Vans

July 13
Tank and the Bangas at MetroTech Commons

July 14
Quantic + Tei Shi at Celebrate Brooklyn!

July 15
Japanese Breakfast + Yohuna at Union Pool

July 16
Fela Tribute with Roy Ayers, Seun Kuti & more at SummerStage

July 17
Yo La Tengo at SummerStage

July 18
Common at Lowdown Hudson Music Fest

July 19
Nas + Young M.A. + Dave East + Biz Markie at Brooklyn Steel

July 20
Buscabulla at MoMa Summer Nights

July 21
Yazan at Riis Park Beach Bazaar

July 22
Sad13 at Union Pool

July 23
GZA at Corporal Thompson Park

July 26
NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

July 27
Las Cafeteras + Hurray for the Riff Raff + Helado Negro + Xenia Rubinos at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

July 28
Heart of Tones: A Tribute to Pauline Oliveros at Lincoln Center, Hearst Plaza

July 29
Mykki Blanco at the Met Breuer for Theater of Resist

July 30
MC Lyte at SummerStage

Aug 2
Angelique Kidjo + Ibibio Sound Machine at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

Aug 3
Descendents at House of Vans

Aug 4
Linkin Park at SummerStage

Aug 5
Julie Byrne at Union Pool

Aug 6
Jada Kiss at Crotona Park

Aug 10
Breanna Barbara at Garden Bar

Aug 11
Whitney + Weyes Blood + Moses Sumney at Celebrate Brooklyn!

Aug 12
Khalid at East River Park Amphitheater

Aug 16
Bilal at Marcus Garvey Park

Aug 17
Banda Magda at MoMA

Aug 19
Jim Jones at Marcus Garvey Park

Aug 20
Mulatu Astatke + Emel Mathlouthli + Alsarah & the Nubatones + DJ Sirak at SummerStage

Aug 24
Annie Hart at Garden Bar

Aug 25
Paramore at SummerStage

Aug 26
Tyvek at Union Pool

Aug 27
Joshua Redman + Lou Donaldson + Tia Fuller + Alicia Olatuja at Tompkins Square Park

Aug 31
Helado Negro at MoMA

Sept 1
Celestial Shore at Riis Park Beach Bazaar

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ro Samarth
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest