Here’s a free NYC concert for (basically) every day this summer

The steady 80-degree forecasts are saying it all: summer has arrived. Accordingly, the city's offering up a seemingly endless seasonal bounty of live music, with just as many opportunities to do your concert-going dirt-cheap. Put your wallet away, because this mega-list has a free concert to enjoy every day the rest of this scorching season. (Ok, maybe not quite every day, but it's pretty dang close.)
Check out the list below for both the usual staple series—BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn and SummerStage providing their typical fare of world-class talent—as well as everything from explosive punk one-offs (Downtown Boys on July 12 and the Descendents on August 3) to jazz matinees (Joshua Redman Quartet at Tompkins Square Park on August 27).
July 12
Royal Headache + Downtown Boys + Sheer Mag at House of Vans
July 13
Tank and the Bangas at MetroTech Commons
July 14
Quantic + Tei Shi at Celebrate Brooklyn!
July 15
Japanese Breakfast + Yohuna at Union Pool
July 16
Fela Tribute with Roy Ayers, Seun Kuti & more at SummerStage
July 17
Yo La Tengo at SummerStage
July 18
Common at Lowdown Hudson Music Fest
July 19
Nas + Young M.A. + Dave East + Biz Markie at Brooklyn Steel
July 20
Buscabulla at MoMa Summer Nights
July 21
Yazan at Riis Park Beach Bazaar
July 22
Sad13 at Union Pool
July 23
GZA at Corporal Thompson Park
July 26
NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell
July 27
Las Cafeteras + Hurray for the Riff Raff + Helado Negro + Xenia Rubinos at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell
July 28
Heart of Tones: A Tribute to Pauline Oliveros at Lincoln Center, Hearst Plaza
July 29
Mykki Blanco at the Met Breuer for Theater of Resist
July 30
MC Lyte at SummerStage
Aug 2
Angelique Kidjo + Ibibio Sound Machine at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell
Aug 3
Descendents at House of Vans
Aug 4
Linkin Park at SummerStage
Aug 5
Julie Byrne at Union Pool
Aug 6
Jada Kiss at Crotona Park
Aug 10
Breanna Barbara at Garden Bar
Aug 11
Whitney + Weyes Blood + Moses Sumney at Celebrate Brooklyn!
Aug 12
Khalid at East River Park Amphitheater
Aug 16
Bilal at Marcus Garvey Park
Aug 17
Banda Magda at MoMA
Aug 19
Jim Jones at Marcus Garvey Park
Aug 20
Mulatu Astatke + Emel Mathlouthli + Alsarah & the Nubatones + DJ Sirak at SummerStage
Aug 24
Annie Hart at Garden Bar
Aug 25
Paramore at SummerStage
Aug 26
Tyvek at Union Pool
Aug 27
Joshua Redman + Lou Donaldson + Tia Fuller + Alicia Olatuja at Tompkins Square Park
Aug 31
Helado Negro at MoMA
Sept 1
Celestial Shore at Riis Park Beach Bazaar
