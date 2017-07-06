Here’s a free NYC concert for (basically) every day this summer

The steady 80-degree forecasts are saying it all: summer has arrived. Accordingly, the city's offering up a seemingly endless seasonal bounty of live music, with just as many opportunities to do your concert-going dirt-cheap. Put your wallet away, because this mega-list has a free concert to enjoy every day the rest of this scorching season. (Ok, maybe not quite every day, but it's pretty dang close.)

Check out the list below for both the usual staple series—BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn and SummerStage providing their typical fare of world-class talent—as well as everything from explosive punk one-offs (Downtown Boys on July 12 and the Descendents on August 3) to jazz matinees (Joshua Redman Quartet at Tompkins Square Park on August 27).

July 12

Royal Headache + Downtown Boys + Sheer Mag at House of Vans

July 13

Tank and the Bangas at MetroTech Commons

July 14

Quantic + Tei Shi at Celebrate Brooklyn!

July 15

Japanese Breakfast + Yohuna at Union Pool

July 16

Fela Tribute with Roy Ayers, Seun Kuti & more at SummerStage

July 17

Yo La Tengo at SummerStage

July 18

Common at Lowdown Hudson Music Fest

July 19

Nas + Young M.A. + Dave East + Biz Markie at Brooklyn Steel

July 20

Buscabulla at MoMa Summer Nights

July 21

Yazan at Riis Park Beach Bazaar

July 22

Sad13 at Union Pool

July 23

GZA at Corporal Thompson Park

July 26

NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

July 27

Las Cafeteras + Hurray for the Riff Raff + Helado Negro + Xenia Rubinos at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

July 28

Heart of Tones: A Tribute to Pauline Oliveros at Lincoln Center, Hearst Plaza

July 29

Mykki Blanco at the Met Breuer for Theater of Resist

July 30

MC Lyte at SummerStage

Aug 2

Angelique Kidjo + Ibibio Sound Machine at Lincoln Center, Damrosch Park Bandshell

Aug 3

Descendents at House of Vans

Aug 4

Linkin Park at SummerStage

Aug 5

Julie Byrne at Union Pool

Aug 6

Jada Kiss at Crotona Park

Aug 10

Breanna Barbara at Garden Bar

Aug 11

Whitney + Weyes Blood + Moses Sumney at Celebrate Brooklyn!

Aug 12

Khalid at East River Park Amphitheater

Aug 16

Bilal at Marcus Garvey Park

Aug 17

Banda Magda at MoMA

Aug 19

Jim Jones at Marcus Garvey Park

Aug 20

Mulatu Astatke + Emel Mathlouthli + Alsarah & the Nubatones + DJ Sirak at SummerStage

Aug 24

Annie Hart at Garden Bar

Aug 25

Paramore at SummerStage

Aug 26

Tyvek at Union Pool

Aug 27

Joshua Redman + Lou Donaldson + Tia Fuller + Alicia Olatuja at Tompkins Square Park

Aug 31

Helado Negro at MoMA

Sept 1

Celestial Shore at Riis Park Beach Bazaar