Here's everything you should know about getting tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway

“You can’t sit with us.” “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” “You go, Glen Coco!” “Is butter a carb?” The beloved 2004 film Mean Girls has so many iconic quotes, but none is better known than Cady Heron’s pivotal line of dialogue with hunk Aaron Samuels: “It’s October 3.”

So it’s only fitting that tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway will officially go on sale at 10am on October 3. Fans can also buy tickets in person at the August Wilson Theatre box office from 10am to 6pm. Previews start on March 12, 2018, the show officially opens on April 8, 2018, and performances are currently scheduled through September 23, 2018.

That’s not the only way that the musical will be celebrating October 3, either. In honor of what the producers have declared Mean Girls Day, a totally fetch special event will be happening at the August Wilson Theatre from 11am to 1pm. Wannabe Plastics who stop by the theater will have the chance to win free tickets, pick up some Mean Girls swag and nosh on cheese fries. The producers have also teased a special guest appearance at 11am—fingers crossed it’s Tina Fey!

Those who can’t make it to the big event can still celebrate in true Plastics fashion: with cheese fries. Track down the Mean Girls-branded food truck driving around Manhattan tomorrow afternoon. You can grab a snack on 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues from 1:30 to 3pm or on Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets from 3:30 to 4:30pm.

Click here to get your tickets tomorrow and remember: It’s not a Wednesday, so don’t even think about wearing hot pink.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​