Here's how to ride the very first Second Avenue subway train on New Year’s Day

It’s a Christmas miracle! The MTA has repeatedly promised that the Second Avenue subway will open on January 1, and after seeing the construction and artwork of the new stations, it seems like it will actually come true.

The very first train will depart from the 96th Street station on January 1 at noon. So unfortunately, you won’t be able to use it to get home after your New Year’s Eve celebrations—unless you make it a very, very long night. But it’s your one chance to ride the subway while it’s still shiny and new, before it becomes a germ-infested Petri dish.

Getting a sneak peek, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio will take a private preview ride on the new Q line train on December 31 at 10:30pm. Please keep it clean for the rest of us, you guys.