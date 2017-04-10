Here’s the lineup for the movie series on the Intrepid this summer

One of the best things to do in summer in NYC is attend one of the many outdoor movie screenings happening at several of the best NYC parks or rooftops. But green spaces and skyscrapers aren’t the only places you can catch an alfresco flick—the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum’s summer movie lineup is here!

All are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Flight Deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 and watch free films projected on a massive inflatable screen at sunset. Seating is first-come, first-serve, so make sure to get there early! (Most films start at 7pm.) Here are the classics you can expect to see below!

Friday, May 26: Top Gun

Tuesday, July 11: Good Morning, Vietnam

Tuesday, July 18: Anchorman

Tuesday, July 25: Cocktail

Tuesday, August 1: The Martian

Tuesday, August 8: Back to the Future