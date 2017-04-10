  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here’s the lineup for the movie series on the Intrepid this summer

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 3:14pm

Here’s the lineup for the movie series on the Intrepid this summer
Photograph: Courtesy Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

One of the best things to do in summer in NYC is attend one of the many outdoor movie screenings happening at several of the best NYC parks or rooftops. But green spaces and skyscrapers aren’t the only places you can catch an alfresco flick—the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum’s summer movie lineup is here!

All are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Flight Deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 and watch free films projected on a massive inflatable screen at sunset. Seating is first-come, first-serve, so make sure to get there early! (Most films start at 7pm.) Here are the classics you can expect to see below!

Friday, May 26: Top Gun
Tuesday, July 11: Good Morning, Vietnam
Tuesday, July 18: Anchorman
Tuesday, July 25: Cocktail
Tuesday, August 1: The Martian
Tuesday, August 8: Back to the Future

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 781 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest