Here's what it's like to get a facial for your butt at an NYC spa

In our annual roundup of the best deals you can book for Spa Week this year, a certain treatment jumped out as especially intriguing. No, it wasn’t a unique anti-aging acid peel or innovative deep tissue Swedish massage at the best spas in NYC. It was an offer from Smooth Synergy Cosmedical Spa that, at first glance, appeared to be somewhat of an oxymoron: the Fanny Facial.

The Fanny Facial purports to be a facial-like spa treatment for, you guessed it, your derriere. After receiving an exfoliating scrub, your butt and upper thighs are attached to six sticky pads hooked up to a large machine. The machine then delivers small zaps of microcurrents that activate your muscles almost like if you were doing squats at a gym. Except, you know, without the effort.

If all goes according to plan, you’ll end up leaving the spa an hour later with a perkier backside and all the extra confidence that comes with it.

But just how effective would a single treatment of this faceless facial actually be? In the name of Spa Week journalism, I decided to find out and booked an appointment for myself. It turns out that one of the first things I discovered upon entering the midtown spa, was that far more than a single treatment is generally recommended for the ideal perky fanny.

“We generally recommend patients do six treatments to start, every other day, and then once a month following that for upkeep,” the spa’s founder, Nicole Contos, told me.

My expectations (and, most likely, my butt) hopelessly lowered as I was led to a peaceful, dimly lit room. There, I met Michele, the esthetician who would be carrying out my treatment. Michele, who had a seen-it-all air and no-nonsense vibe, assured me that she had done the Fanny Facial on both men and women before; the only difference was the hair. I was clearly in very capable and non-discriminating hands.

After Michele left the room, I disrobed and contorted my body into something akin to a Rodin sculpture so that I could take a photo of my butt before my procedure. After about 20 tries, I nailed it. When Michele returned, I was lying face down on the table with my robe hiked up around my waist like this was already my hundredth Fanny Facial. Pour out some of that Smooth Synergy Mint Papaya Polish, and exfoliate away! Let’s get this show on the road.

The cold, clammy pads connected to the microcurrent machine were then placed on my skin slowly and deliberately, like my butt cheeks were an important letter someone was taking great care to seal. Then, it was time to turn on the juice! Michele stood next to the machine as I laid on the table, covered in electrodes like Butt Frankenstein.

“Are you ready?” she asked. “Hit it,” I replied.

The pads started activating from the top down. Soon, the muscles in my butt started engaging every other second. It almost felt like I was repeatedly sitting on an electric fence, but it wasn’t painful in the slightest. In fact, after about 10 minutes of staring at the wall, wondering what exact decision in my life I made that led me to this moment, I found it almost relaxing.

About 20 minutes in (the treatment usually lasts for about 40 minutes) I decided that I should probably check Twitter and tried to see if I could reach my phone on the bench behind me. Looking back, I saw the lower half of my body jiggling repeatedly, like a bowl of Jell-O carelessly placed on top of a washing machine. Well, I thought. Looks like it’s working.

Michele finally came back and took off the pads. (I swear to god, the woman did not rip a single hair. What a pro.) After applying a light moisturizer, she stepped back outside leaving me to admire my literally recharged backside. Reader, let me tell you: There was a notable difference. (A fact confirmed by the many people I felt increasingly confident showing the before and after photos to at a bar later that night.) It may not have lasted for long, but I definitely left the spa with an extra pep in my perky step.