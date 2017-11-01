Here’s who will be performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York’s annual holiday blowout, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, always comes through with killer performances from A-List Broadway talent (and, uh… not-quite-A-List pop talent) and this year is no different.

Whether you’re heading to Sixth Avenue on the holiday (Thursday, November 23) to see the parade live or watching the aggressively NBC-branded televised version from the comfort of your apartment, you can expect to see performances from Dear Evan Hansen, Anastasia, the upcoming Once On This Island and the new SpongeBob SquarePants musical, all sandwiched between giant inflatable cartoon characters.

On the pop front, highlights includes 98 Degrees, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Flo Rida… Wyclef Jean and…. The Goo Goo Dolls, we guess?

“For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has signaled the start of the holiday season for millions of families,” group vice president of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Susan Tercero said in a statement announcing the performers. “Our incredible team has planned a fantastic spectacle featuring an amazing line-up of giant character balloons, floats of fantasy, the nation’s best marching bands and performance groups, a dazzling array of musical artists, all coming together to herald the arrival of the one-and-only Santa Claus.”

The 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9am at 77th Street and Central Park West. You can find out more information, including the parade’s route, in our official guide to the event.

