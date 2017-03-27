Hit up this Williamsburg business crawl for Planned Parenthood on Thursday

In the last few months, Brooklyn has been showing up for causes and organizations that have come under fire under the new world order. With shows like Awkward Sex...and the City and I Don't Think So, Honey stepping up and donating proceeds to Planned Parenthood and Trans Lifeline, respectively, it looks like more local institutions are ready to help out.

On Thursday, several beloved spots in Williamsburg—including Nitehawk Cinema, Fleur Noire Tattoo Parlour, New York Distilling Company, Sugarburg and Oslo Coffee—will participate in Planned Metrohood, a day-long fundraiser for the healthcare provider, with a concert to end the night at the Knitting Factory.

Fleur Noire has made custom feminist temporary tattoo sheets for the event, and the other Metropolitan Ave favorites will be donating a portion of their day's proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

It all ends at the Knitting Factory at 7:30, with a concert featuring Desert Sharks, Treads, Circles/Waves, Lady Bits and B.R.A. You'll be able to win raffle prizes from Milk Bar, Nitehawk and other companies, and write postcards to your representatives during the show. Tickets for the event are $15.

You can find out which other companies are participating here.