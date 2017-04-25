Hot 97 SummerJam brings Migos, Joey Bada$$, Lil Yachty and more to NYC this summer

Every year the Hot 97 SummerJam invites dozens of hip-hop's biggest names for a blowout concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. 2017 is no exception with artists from Lil Yachty to Fat Joe heading to East Rutherford on Sunday, June 11. There's no Kendrick Lamar or Nicki Minaj topping the bill this year (that honor goes to ...Chris Brown), there's still plenty of good young talent, including D.R.A.M., Migos and NYC based acts like A Boogie, Dave East and Jidenna.

In recent years, SummerJam has overlapped with fellow NYC fest Governors Ball, but this time around that's not the case. (It will, however, clash with the last day of Northside Festival across town in Williamsburg.)

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at noon. Check out the full lineup below, and keep in mind, SummerJam is a sure bet for plenty of special guests.

Hot 97 Summer Jam Stadium Stage

Chris Brown

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Desiigner

DJ Khaled & Friends

Trey Songz

French Montana & Friends

Tory Lanez

Joey Bada$$

Funk Flex & Friends

Konshens

Charly Black

Jidenna

Faith Evans Presents 20 Years Of B.I.G.

Hot 97 Summer Jam Festival Stage

Young M.A

A Boogie

Don Q

Dave East

Lil Yachty

D.R.A.M.

Pnb Rock

Casanova

Phresher