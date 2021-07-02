The best hotel and rooftop pools in NYC
Take a dip and and enjoy the views at one of these hotel and rooftop pools in NYC you can actually go to (for a fee)
When it gets too hot to trot around New York, public swimming pools are one of the best solutions for staying cool. The only thing better? Hanging poolside with a cocktail in hand. Several of New York’s finest hotels offer day passes for their rooftop pools, most of which include chaises and cabanas for lounging in addition to a full-service bar. The combination of two of New York's favorite things—swimming pools and rooftop bars—creates an elevated summer oasis worth throwing down some cash for. Make sure to cross one, if not all, of these pool off your things to do in the summer bucket list.
Best rooftop pools in NYC
Margaritaville Resort
The new 32-story Times Square Margaritaville Resort, on Seventh Avenue at 40th Street, features 234 guest rooms along with a whopping five restaurants and bars—and a year-round, outdoor heated pool with decor to match. Head up to the Landshark Bar & Grill near the heated pool, to enjoy drinks and American dishes like an exclusive-to-New York Seafood Steam Pot, lightly-breaded Coconut Shrimp and Ahi Poke Bow and grab poolside drinks like the Coconut Castaway, Lemon Drop Margarita, or Daiquiri’s Too Fruitful.
Beach at Dream Downtown
This hotel glass-bottom pool setup resembles a Hamptons oasis, which is complete with sand imported from the popular vacation spot as well as private cabanas with flat-screen TV's. Relax in the lounge while sipping a 10lb Moscow mule—yes, you read that right—before floating on an inflatable unicorn provided by FUNBOY. The pool deck is open between 11am at 6pm, weather permitting. You can purchase a day pass ahead of time for $80 (Wednesday and Thursday) or $100 (Friday through Sunday).
The William Vale
Update: The pool this year will only be available to hotel guests/day passes will not be offered.
Good news for Williamsburg residents who enjoy swimming, drinking and getting a tan in a luxurious setting: The William Vale boasts a 60-foot heated pool that is open to the public seven days a week during the summer. Check out the picturesque setting for yourself by reserving a day-pass (Mon–Thu $99, Fri–Sun $149). Groups up to four should spring for a cabana ($600), for three, you can book a daybed or lounge for $400, and for two people a pergola is available for $250.
Sojo Spa Club
O.K., so technically this spot isn't in NYC, but to experience the country's largest and most accommodating Korean Spa, it's worth the quick jaunt to Jersey. It's unlikely that you'll even cover the whopping eight floors of treatments that this relaxation arena offers, including nine pools (including an open-air hydrotherapy pool and rooftop infinity pool), seven sauna rooms, a restaurant and adjoining hotel, but we dare you to try. Among the highlights at this full-service facility are the spectacular rooftop infinity pool, which offers an untouchable view of the NYC skyline; Korean body scrubs; and a scorching charcoal sauna. In the summer months, the outdoor pools easily beat the sardine baths of the city. There's really no reason to leave when you're in the K-Spa equivalent of Disneyland. A daily pass, which includes use of the pool and saunas, begins at $75.
Pool & Rooftop at The Williamsburg Hotel
The Williamsburg Hotel boasts a pool and high-top lounge offering unobstructed views of Manhattan’s skyline. When you need to relax after swimming laps, enjoy sipping martinis and champagne at Water Tower Bar—an elevated, sky-high drinkery. While the rooftop pool and long is open daily for hotel guests exclusively, it's open to diners from 7pm to closing, Tuesday through Sunday this year. You can reserve your spot here. Cabanas range in price from $250 to $400 depending on the day. DJs will provide jams on Wednesday through Saturday nights.
Profundo Day Club at Ravel Hotel
Make a splash in Long Island City at Profundo Day Club, which boasts 30 chairs, 26 days beds, 13 cabanas and a dicso ball above the pool. Reserve your seat of choice and get ready to bake—this rooftop pool offers unobstructed sunlight in addition to a killer view of the city. Don’t fret if you get overheated, aside from cooling off in the pool, each guest who books a day pass ($60) receives a mini fan in their gratis swag bag. You also get towel and coupons to use at the hotel’s restaurants. It's open to the public Monday-Sunday, noon to 7pm, and Friday-Saturday, 9pm-2am. A day pass is $100 but seating begins at $250 during the week and goes up from there.
Jimmy at ModernHaus SoHo
While you won’t have any room for swimming laps at Jimmy, you’ll have amazing views of downtown, the Hudson River and midtown while you sway in the water to the tunes from the nearby DJ and sip on a frozen cocktail from an extensive menu. The pool area fills up quickly, but you can make a reservation in advance for up to six people (get your resy at reservations@jimmysoho.com). While not normally open to non-guests, Jimmy opens its pool after 4pm on weekdays and after 2pm on Saturday and Sunday and Jimmy patrons get access to the pool deck after 5pm on weekdays and after 3pm on weekends
Somewhere Nowhere at Renaissance Hotel
A new rooftop lounge, nightclub and rooftop pool, Somewhere Nowhere is perched on the 39th floor of Chelsea's Renaissance Hotel. The new club, which claims to be the tallest hotel rooftop with a pool in New York City offering an immersive escape, serves up 360-degree views of Manhattan that you can enjoy poolside. Somewhere Nowhere will have daily programming from pool parties with world-renowned DJs to captivating live music or an immersive dinner experience with a magic show. Just be sure to make a reservation before you head over.
