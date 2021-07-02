The best hotel and rooftop pools in NYC

Take a dip and and enjoy the views at one of these hotel and rooftop pools in NYC you can actually go to (for a fee)

When it gets too hot to trot around New York, public swimming pools are one of the best solutions for staying cool. The only thing better? Hanging poolside with a cocktail in hand. Several of New York’s finest hotels offer day passes for their rooftop pools, most of which include chaises and cabanas for lounging in addition to a full-service bar. The combination of two of New York's favorite things—swimming pools and rooftop bars—creates an elevated summer oasis worth throwing down some cash for. Make sure to cross one, if not all, of these pool off your things to do in the summer bucket list.

RECOMMENDED: Find more things to do on NYC rooftops