Italy’s pizza-sandwich is coming to NYC

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 3:18pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/ Diego

In a time of cultural erasure and broad public indecency, it's nice to see traditions and heritages respected. The next street food creation to hit NYC won't be a grotesque Frankenstein monster of fatty American favorites, like the infamous Double Down; but rather a revival of an old-school favorite from Italy: the Trapizzino.

The triangular pizza pocket—usually stuffed with chicken cacciatora, eggplant parm and other forms of gooey goodness—became the rage in Rome in 2008 as a repackaging of traditional fare, and now it's hitting NYC. Luca Vincenzini and Nick Hatsatouris will open the Trapizzino outpost on 144 Orchard St this month, so you can expect delicious takes on the street food favorite, with fillings like braised oxtail and pumpkin, and stuffed rice ball suppli with tomato sauce, mozzarella and more. 

 

