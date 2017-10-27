  • Blog
It’s your last chance to see the stunning glass sculptures at the New York Botanical Garden

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday October 27 2017, 2:41pm

Photograph: Courtesy New York Botanical Garden

We don’t know how many times we have to tell you—go see the stunning "CHIHULY" exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden!

RECOMMENDED: New York Botanical Garden guide

The mind-blowing art installation has just a few days left: This weekend is your last chance to see it before it closes on Sunday, October 29. Artist Dale Chihuly crafted more than 20 different installations scattered over the garden’s 250 acres, so go take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and check it out. You’ve seen the Instagrams of the boat filled with pumpkin-like orbs and the yellow ball of tangled neon glass, but it's even better in person.

You can get tickets to the New York Botanical Garden here. (There are night sessions for the rest of the week, but unfortunately they’re all sold out.) If you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of Chihuly’s work in Union Square—that pink tower of crystal is also his handiwork.

An exhibit of fantastic Chihuly glass sculptures is now on display at the @nybg! (📹 @clayguse)

A post shared by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on

