Katz's is collaborating with Black Tap for a St. Patrick's Day burger

Sure, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day the usual way, with corned beef, Irish coffee and plenty of green beer. Or you can sink your teeth into a festive cheeseburger crowned with cured meat from New York's best deli.
Available at all Black Tap locations from March 17th through 19th, the holiday special is a collaboration between Black Tap chef-owner Joe Isidori and Katz's Delicatessen proprietor Jake Dell: An eight-ounce Pat LaFrieda patty is topped with Katz's famed corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sour pickles and a slick of Black Tap's chili-fired special sauce.
The Reubenesque burger will be sold for $18 and comes with your choice of French fries or onion rings.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ