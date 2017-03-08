  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Katz's is collaborating with Black Tap for a St. Patrick's Day burger

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday March 8 2017, 2:59pm

Katz's is collaborating with Black Tap for a St. Patrick's Day burger
Photograph: Courtesy of Black Tap

Sure, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day the usual way, with corned beef, Irish coffee and plenty of green beer. Or you can sink your teeth into a festive cheeseburger crowned with cured meat from New York's best deli

Available at all Black Tap locations from March 17th through 19th, the holiday special is a collaboration between Black Tap chef-owner Joe Isidori and Katz's Delicatessen proprietor Jake Dell: An eight-ounce Pat LaFrieda patty is topped with Katz's famed corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sour pickles and a slick of Black Tap's chili-fired special sauce.  

The Reubenesque burger will be sold for $18 and comes with your choice of French fries or onion rings. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 353 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest