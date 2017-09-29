Live through one of the Saw movies at this pop-up escape room in NYC

Like emo music, torture porn—the genre of grotesque horror involving trapped victims experiencing horrific mutilation—had its heyday in the aughts. You may know it from those delightful Hostel and Saw movies (poor Cary Elwes). And now, with the October 27 of Jigsaw, the eighth entry in the Saw saga, the franchise is coming off the screen at New York Comic Con.

In the Jigsaw: Survive the Trap experience, you'll have to maneuver through classic escape room elements, solve puzzles and VR obstacles and outsmart the Jigsaw killer. At stake are your life and the chance to win free tickets to see the movie. As for your dignity, it's unlikely to survive the room. The game will be available at the main entrance tent at Javits Center, October 5-8.

Beyond reinventing (or ruining, depending on who you ask) the horror genre, the Saw movies have brought in as much real blood in donations as they've depicted being spilled onscreen. Since 2004, they've hosted Halloween Blood Drives around the country with every release, which have collected 120,000 pints of blood, saving 360,000 lives, according to organizers. The 2017 Halloween Blood Drive, which takes place on October 5 at Eleventh Ave and W 36th St from 10am–4pm, garnered attention for featuring queer models and public figures with the declaration that "all types are welcome," in defiance of current federal restrictions on blood donations from men who have had sex with men.

Who knew that a serial killer would make such an excellent advocate?

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​