Make your reservations—NYC Restaurant Week officially starts today

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 12:13pm

Photograph: Michael Alexander
The Breslin

You’ve already read about the best NYC Restaurant Week® options in Manhattan and Brooklyn. You’ve even read about the best new restaurants participating in this year’s winter session. If you haven’t booked your reservations yet, well, what have you been waiting for?! 

NYC Restaurant Week® officially kicks off today and lasts until February 10th. If you need a refresher, three-course dinners are $42 and lunches are $29 in restaurants all across the city. For more info, check out our guide. 

