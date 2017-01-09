  • Blog
All of the new restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2017

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 11:06am

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

NYC Restaurant Week is back in New York—in case you need a quick refresher, the nearly three-week-long event gives diners the chance to order three-course prix-fixe meals for both lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) from January 23rd to February 10th.

More than 350 restaurants are participating in the winter session, from returning favorites like the Breslin and Locanda Verde to a fresh crop of NYC Restaurant Week rookies, including notable newcomers like High Street on HudsonLe Coq Rico and Quality Eats. See the full list of NYC Restaurant Week newcomers below: 

Amada
Angus Club Steakhouse
Artie's Steak & Seafood
Bedford & Co.
BKW by Brooklyn Winery
Edi & The Wolf
Felice 64
Freud NYC
Green Fig
Haru Chelsea
High Street on Hudson
Hudson Garden Grill
Hunt & Fish Club
Jue Lan Club
Kingsley
Le Coq Rico
Leuca
Maiella
Maysville
Members Dining Room at the Met
Neta
New Leaf Restaurant
Oro
Penthouse808
Quality Eats
Schilling
Tarallucci e Vino - NoMad
Tavern62 by David Burke
Del Frisco's
Maison Hugo
Salvation Taco
STK Downtown

By Alyson Penn

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York.

