All of the new restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2017

NYC Restaurant Week is back in New York—in case you need a quick refresher, the nearly three-week-long event gives diners the chance to order three-course prix-fixe meals for both lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) from January 23rd to February 10th.



More than 350 restaurants are participating in the winter session, from returning favorites like the Breslin and Locanda Verde to a fresh crop of NYC Restaurant Week rookies, including notable newcomers like High Street on Hudson, Le Coq Rico and Quality Eats. See the full list of NYC Restaurant Week newcomers below:

Amada

Angus Club Steakhouse

Artie's Steak & Seafood

Bedford & Co.

BKW by Brooklyn Winery

Edi & The Wolf

Felice 64

Freud NYC

Green Fig

Haru Chelsea

High Street on Hudson

Hudson Garden Grill

Hunt & Fish Club

Jue Lan Club

Kingsley

Le Coq Rico

Leuca

Maiella

Maysville

Members Dining Room at the Met

Neta

New Leaf Restaurant

Oro

Penthouse808

Quality Eats

Schilling

Tarallucci e Vino - NoMad

Tavern62 by David Burke

Del Frisco's

Maison Hugo

Salvation Taco

STK Downtown