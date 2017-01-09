All of the new restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2017

NYC Restaurant Week is back in New York—in case you need a quick refresher, the nearly three-week-long event gives diners the chance to order three-course prix-fixe meals for both lunch ($29) and dinner ($42) from January 23rd to February 10th.
More than 350 restaurants are participating in the winter session, from returning favorites like the Breslin and Locanda Verde to a fresh crop of NYC Restaurant Week rookies, including notable newcomers like High Street on Hudson, Le Coq Rico and Quality Eats. See the full list of NYC Restaurant Week newcomers below:
Amada
Angus Club Steakhouse
Artie's Steak & Seafood
Bedford & Co.
BKW by Brooklyn Winery
Edi & The Wolf
Felice 64
Freud NYC
Green Fig
Haru Chelsea
High Street on Hudson
Hudson Garden Grill
Hunt & Fish Club
Jue Lan Club
Kingsley
Le Coq Rico
Leuca
Maiella
Maysville
Members Dining Room at the Met
Neta
New Leaf Restaurant
Oro
Penthouse808
Quality Eats
Schilling
Tarallucci e Vino - NoMad
Tavern62 by David Burke
Del Frisco's
Maison Hugo
Salvation Taco
STK Downtown
