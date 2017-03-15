Meet the Undateables: Elisa and Vengan

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they're single:

Elisa: She just moved from Boston and is getting used to New York’s on-to-the-next-one dating style.

Vengan: He’s picky, dating around and making the most of New York’s options.

Ideal date:

Elisa: Something interactive and playful, like a comedy show or Barcade

Vengan: Something that requires throwing out expectations, like a comedy show

THE DATE

First impression

Elisa: “The restaurant was a little bit fancier than I expected. He got up and greeted me. I just try to keep an open mind. He seemed like a really nice guy.”

Vengan: “I got there a little bit early. She walked in, I introduced myself, and right off the bat she seemed very friendly and nice. She understood my sarcasm, which was good.”

Chemistry

Elisa: “We clicked more from a friend vibe. We had a lot in common, like we had both just been to Greece a couple months ago. But a romantic thing? I don’t think so.”

Vengan: “My usual type is mostly girls who are more business-oriented and closer to my age. I have a thing for Jewish blond girls. But I definitely did find her interesting.”

Awkward Moment

Elisa: “I thought he was maybe 28 or 29. I think I asked him how old he was, and he said 26. I said, ‘Oh! You’re way younger than me.’ I made it sound like I was 50 or something.”

Vengan: “The seating [at the L-shaped table] was a little awkward. But we were pretty candid about everything: why we were there. It was overall not too awkward.”

Afterward

Elisa: “He asked for my number. We parted and each went our own ways. He had to catch the E train, and I took another route. We hugged goodbye.”

Vengan: “We had three drinks. We walked out, I gave her a hug, and that was it. I gave her my number. I just, like, called it [from her phone]. I thought that was the right thing to do.”

Verdict

Elisa: ♥♥♥ “I feel like the age thing took a star away. Our conversation was comfortable; it wasn’t like, Ah! I want to get out of here. I think we could be friends.”

Vengan: ♥♥♥ “I’ve been on much worse dates, where it’s actually painful and clear that both people are not feeling it. She was fun to be around; I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Our daters went to Nerai (212-759-5554, 55 E 54th St)

