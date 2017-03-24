MoMA PS1 to host music festival presented by Other Music

MoMA PS1's music events always bring together inventive talent, but we're particularly excited about this newest happening from the venue. Other Music—the beloved East Village record shop that closed last year—teams with audio equipment company B&O Play and MoMA this Sunday, March 26, noon–6pm, to present Come Together Music Festival. The event will feature live performances, films, workshops and panels along with a label fair featuring over 60 participants—phew! Give yourself a moment to take all that in.

The fest aims to celebrate the essential role communities—both local and international—play in the creation and consumption of new sounds. Highlights include a solo set by bedroom twee-popper Frankie Cosmos, a panel on New York DIY from key Brooklyn music organizers, a virtual reality meditation workshop from experimental club label Purple Tapes Pedigree, and a collaborative set from Afrofuturist artists Moor Mother, Rasheedah Phillips, GENG and Matana Roberts.

Check out the full schedule of events and buy tickets at the official website here.