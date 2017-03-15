Momofuku's Lucky Peach is likely closing in May

The Momofuku restaurant empire's food magazine counterpart Lucky Peach will likely be shutting down in a couple of months, Eater reports. Its staff was told Monday their employment would end in May.

The quarterly mag, which first launched in 2011 as a collaboration between Momofuku founder David Chang and writer Peter Meehan, has its last issue, the Suburbs issue, scheduled to publish in May. The publishing team also published a line of cookbooks, the last of which, All About Eggs, is set to publish in early April.

The magazine is beloved in the food world and won nine James Beard awards and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence—but sadly that may not be enough to save it. Maybe it's time to drown your tears in fried chicken.