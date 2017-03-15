NYC restaurants scored a crap-ton of nominations at the 2017 James Beard Awards

It's time to celebrate, New York—our fair city earned eighteen Restaurant and Chef nominations at today's announcement of the 2017 James Beard Award finalists. (Okay, so technically one nod is for Blue Hill at Stone Barns up in Pocantico Hills, but hey, we're counting it.)
This year's standouts include acclaimed newcomers like Le Coucou and Olmsted, as well as city stalwarts such as Momofuku Noodle Bar and the Spotted Pig. Check out all of the New York nominees below and keep an eye out for the winners, who will be announced on Monday, May 1.
Best New Restaurant:
Le Coucou, NYC
Olmsted, Brooklyn
Outstanding Baker:
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Brooklyn
Outstanding Bar Program:
The Dead Rabbit, NYC
Outstanding Chef:
Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC
Outstanding Restaurant:
Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC
The Spotted Pig, NYC
Outstanding Service:
Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
Marea, NYC
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional:
Aldo Sohm, Zalto Glass, NYC
Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, NYC
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):
Marco Canora, Hearth
Anita Lo, Annisa
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn
Jody Williams, Buvette
2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Sahadi’s, Brooklyn
Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi
