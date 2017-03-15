  • Blog
NYC restaurants scored a crap-ton of nominations at the 2017 James Beard Awards

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 2:04pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Le Coucou

It's time to celebrate, New York—our fair city earned eighteen Restaurant and Chef nominations at today's announcement of the 2017 James Beard Award finalists. (Okay, so technically one nod is for Blue Hill at Stone Barns up in Pocantico Hills, but hey, we're counting it.)

This year's standouts include acclaimed newcomers like Le Coucou and Olmsted, as well as city stalwarts such as Momofuku Noodle Bar and the Spotted Pig. Check out all of the New York nominees below and keep an eye out for the winners, who will be announced on Monday, May 1. 

Best New Restaurant: 
Le Coucou, NYC
Olmsted, Brooklyn

Outstanding Baker:
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Brooklyn

Outstanding Bar Program:
The Dead Rabbit, NYC

Outstanding Chef:
Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, NYC

Outstanding Restaurant:
Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC
The Spotted Pig, NYC

Outstanding Service:
Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
Marea, NYC

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional:
Aldo Sohm, Zalto Glass, NYC

Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, NYC

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):
Marco Canora, Hearth
Anita Lo, Annisa
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn
Jody Williams, Buvette

2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Sahadi’s, Brooklyn
Owners: Christina Sahadi Whelan, and Ron Sahadi

