New Yorkers are most likely to call out of work after a night of drinking

Time Out’s inaugural City Index—a 20,000-participant survey that quizzed urbanites from 18 cities all over the world about what life is like in their city right now—has had a lot of fascinating revelations. From Chicago being named the most fun city in the world to Melbourne taking the title for most inspiring, the survey revealed a lot about the urban experience at the moment.

NYC didn’t walk (or should we say stumble) away with no superlatives, however. Turns out, New Yorkers are the most likely to call out of work after a night of going out and drinking. More than any other US city, in fact! We like to think that makes us the most hungover city in the world, and probably the reason you can get a BEC sandwich on every street corner.

The results could also be related to the fact that NYC came out on top in terms of “Dynamism” in the survey, with almost all New Yorkers saying there’s always something new to do across the five boroughs. The FOMO is real. Here's the full City Index if you're interested in how other cities fared.

