New Yorkers left signs of support on closed bodegas during yesterday’s anti-Muslin ban strikes

By Joel Meares Posted: Friday February 3 2017, 10:26am

 

More than a thousand Yemeni-American bodega owners went on strike yesterday, closing their doors to protest President Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting travel for people from seven majority Muslim countries—Yemen among them.

 

Bodegas across the city were shut, with several bearing notes from the owners with messages like “Closed: MY family is detained at JFK.”

 

But in some locations, those signs were joined by signs of support from the local community. 

 

At the Stop and Fifth deli on Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, locals were using tape to plaster the roller door on the closed bodega with messages, late into the night. The messages read, “We Stand With You” and “We Are With You.” One message, signed “With solidarity and strength, your neighbors,” read: “We stand with you and your families. You are vital members of our community.”

 

Did you see similar signs of support at your local bodega?

Joel is the Editor-in-Chief of Time Out North America. He grew up near one of Australia's top surf beaches but was too busy brunching to notice.

