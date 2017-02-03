New Yorkers left signs of support on closed bodegas during yesterday’s anti-Muslin ban strikes

Signs on local bodega showing support for Yemeni owners who have closed today as part of citywide bodega protest against Trump's Muslim ban. Ran into older man and his daughter sticking another sign on, explaining who the owners are and why they were showing solidarity. I may live in a bubble, but fuck it can be a beautiful bubble sometimes. A photo posted by Joel Meares (@joelmeares) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

More than a thousand Yemeni-American bodega owners went on strike yesterday, closing their doors to protest President Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting travel for people from seven majority Muslim countries—Yemen among them.

Bodegas across the city were shut, with several bearing notes from the owners with messages like “Closed: MY family is detained at JFK.”

But in some locations, those signs were joined by signs of support from the local community.

At the Stop and Fifth deli on Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, locals were using tape to plaster the roller door on the closed bodega with messages, late into the night. The messages read, “We Stand With You” and “We Are With You.” One message, signed “With solidarity and strength, your neighbors,” read: “We stand with you and your families. You are vital members of our community.”

