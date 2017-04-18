Nine great Spa Week deals you can still book in NYC

Mercury is in Retrograde, which means your life is probably in shambles right now. In case you need to de-stress, we have good news: It’s Spa Week!

Many of the city’s best spas partake in this weeklong pamperfest, during which you can book luxurious treatments (normally $200–$500) for only $50! Many New Yorkers already called dibs on some of the more enjoyable services included in this year’s lineup, however, we heard there are still several excellent spas taking last-minute bookings for massages, facials, makeup applications and more.

Below, you’ll find the top nine amazing spa week deals you can claim before the event ends on April 23. But don’t wait another second to reserve—these slots will fill up fast! After your appointment is secure, forget your endlessly-flooding mailbox, transportation issues and miscommunication problems (thanks for all that, Mercury!) and get ready to relax during NYC’s favorite time to chill out.

1. Moroccan Scalp Treatment at The Spa at Trump Soho (45min)

2. Expert Phyto-Aromatic Facial at Sisley Paris (45min)

3. Therapeutic Massage at Le Bon Skin Lab (50min)

4. Blueberry Enzyme Peel at Radiance Aesthetics & Wellness

5. Swedish or Deep Tissue Massage at MedAesthetique (60min)

6. SkinMedical Peel for Glowing Skin at Anand Medical Spa

7. Deep Pore Cleansing Facial at White Tea Med Spa (50min)

8. Swedish Massage at Face + Body by Dorit Baxter (50min)

9. Brazilian and Tribeca Pedicure at Tribeca Beauty Spa