NYC climbed 16 spots up the list of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 3:42pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/lorenzoclick

That’s the good news. The bad news is that we’re only in 80th place.

 

According to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S., New York City got a 6.1 overall score, which is barely a passing grade. We all know that NYC is the greatest city in the world, but, fine, we’ll admit that the quality of living can take a hit from clanking radiators, frozen slush puddles and sweltering subways.

 

The No. 1 city on the list is Austin with a 7.8, followed by Denver, San Jose and Washington, D.C., though a certain new resident there may lead to a drop in the future. However, NYC is ranked higher than Miami, Chicago and LA, so yeah, the east coast is still the best coast.

