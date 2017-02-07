NYC climbed 16 spots up the list of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that we’re only in 80th place.
According to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S., New York City got a 6.1 overall score, which is barely a passing grade. We all know that NYC is the greatest city in the world, but, fine, we’ll admit that the quality of living can take a hit from clanking radiators, frozen slush puddles and sweltering subways.
The No. 1 city on the list is Austin with a 7.8, followed by Denver, San Jose and Washington, D.C., though a certain new resident there may lead to a drop in the future. However, NYC is ranked higher than Miami, Chicago and LA, so yeah, the east coast is still the best coast.
