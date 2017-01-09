NYC is getting a club for only people age 35 and over

If you think there's too many twenty-somethings running amuck, a new venue is soon to open that's perfect for you. The unnamed venue, designed for the 35-and-over crowd, will open on 161 W. 23rd Street and will feature throwbacks from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

"This has been a lifelong dream for me, to open a place like this," owner Jeff Wittels told DNAinfo. "I’m just excited about bringing back some of the music from the '70s, '80s and '90s and having people go out and be able to enjoy it again… instead of going out and hearing house music where you don’t know what’s going on."

Wittels says he won't actually turn away patrons under 35, but wants to attract, "people who might be interested in having a nice glass of wine, [or] a martini, versus sitting there and drinking 100 shots out of a bottle." 100 shots?! That's at least 90 too many for one human being. But hey, there's room for all age groups in this city.