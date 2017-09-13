NYC is getting its first ever bubble tea festival

Bubble Tea, the refreshing drink featured on just about every episode of Crazy Ex Girlfriend, will be celebrated on September 24 at the Hello Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival in Times Square.

Often considered the national drink of Taiwan, bubble tea mixes milk, fruit, tea and delightfully chewy tapioca balls into endless combinations. Fans of the beverage can go all out at the joyous festival, which features a world's largest bubble tea cup; Taiwanese arts & crafts market; vendor bites and bubble tea drinks from Chinatown favorites; and performances by Taiwanese drumming, musical theater and rock acts.

How are you going to space out your boba blocks? We recommend you start with lychee, transition to passionfruit and end with taro. Nobody messes with taro.