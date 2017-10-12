NYC rapper Princess Nokia outs herself as the L train soup hero

Can we start calling her QUEEN Nokia?

By now, most of us are familiar with one of most satisfying moments of social justice that's taken place in New York this year. Last week, a video surfaced online of a man shouting racial slurs while nursing a Lime-a-Rita on the L train before being relegated to the platform by, well, pretty much everyone else on the car. After refusing to calm down when confronted by other straphangers, the belligerent man was put in place by one fearless woman who poured her Au Bon Pain soup on his head, rendering him gooped like a Nickelodeon game show contestant.

Yesterday, rising star and native New Yorker Princess Nokia came forward on Twitter to out herself as the dunker, saying on Twitter:

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

This comes hot off the heels of playing a sold-out show in NYC, re-releasing her smash album 1992 and launching a brand new music video, which you can check out below. Safe to say, Nokia is killing it right now as both one of the best music acts of 2017 and a badass New York woman.

