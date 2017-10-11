One of Chicago’s best restaurants is popping up in NYC for one night only this week

The chefs behind one of Chicago's best restaurants are heading to New York on Thursday, bringing with them a whole bounty of good eats. Paul Kahan and Cosmo Goss of The Publican will be taking over the kitchen at Olmsted in Prospect Heights on Thursday night to celebrate (and promote) their new cookbook, Cheers to the Publican, Repast and Present: Recipes and Ramblings from an American Beer Hall.

Kahan is a nationally recognized chef who has received widespread critical acclaim since at least 2004, when he won the James Beard Award for best chef in the Great Lakes/Midwest region for his work at Blackbird. He's won another two James Beard Awards since then, opening a collection of great restaurants in the process (Publican being one of them). For many who have followed his career, releasing a cookbook has been more of a question of “when” rather than “if.”

Reservations for The Publican's pop-up at Olmsted are currently available via Resy. They're sure to fill up quickly, so you'll want to reserve your seat sooner rather than later.

