Proposed NYC tower gets a hard time for appearing anatomically erect

Twitter is blowing up over a skyscraper being proposed for midtown by super-developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Slated for a site not far from Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall and MoMA, 666 Fifth Ave has drawn criticism for the potential conflict of interest it poses for the younger Kushner—who still has ties, reportedly, to the family business in spite of his White House role.

But for most Twitter users, the thing worthy of attention wasn’t necessarily the politics around the building or its apocalyptic address, but rather it’s very familiar shape. "Issa dick” one person noted, a sentiment echoed by countless tweets and GIFs making penis jokes. The design, by the late starchitect Zaha Hadid, is actually a retrofit of an existing structure that will feature new exterior cladding along with an addition of 40 more floors, making the total length height 1,400 feet. That’s a lot of dick, but it may be awhile before erection, since financing for the project isn't hard and fast yet.