Red Lobster is now offering delivery in NYC for all urban lovers of the sea

New Yorkers looking to make an exceptionally significant romantic gesture towards their loved one will no longer have to take their ass to Red Lobster. They can now take Red Lobster to their ass.

Starting today, the popular seafood chain is offering NYC delivery via a new partnership with Grubhub. The Midwestern popcorn shrimp mecca and notable biscuit pusher is offering its full menu online, along with a rotating lineup of specials, new offerings and guest favorites.

“We’re excited to test delivery in New York City to give our guests a convenient, new way to enjoy our delicious, freshly-prepared seafood,” says Red Lobster president Salli Setta. “Delivery is a platform that is becoming increasingly popular, and we think there is an opportunity to offer this service to our guests who may not be able to enjoy an in-restaurant experience but still want a great seafood meal.”

(Yeah, Salli. We know what delivery is, you don’t have to fisherman–splain it to us.)

And since you were wondering, yes. The Times Square Red Lobster is already sending lobsters out the door with its full menu being offered, a $2.99 delivery fee and six Cheddar Bay Biscuits available for a very reasonable $2.29.

