For food with a view closer to sea level than many of its competitors, The Fulton’s your tip-top spot. The Seaport restaurant has equally beautiful tableaus from its ground floor patio as its dining room upstairs. Its seafood-centric menu includes red snapper ceviche, grilled swordfish and black sea bass in surroundings that’ll tickle even longtime New Yorkers, especially with a glass of something sparkling.
Thanks to NYC's proximity to open water, seafood has always been on the menu in the five boroughs. From river to river, you'll find dollar oysters at happy hour, seaside eateries and celebrations of the very bivalves that work to keep our waterways clear. These are the city's best seafood restaurants for cracking lobsters, slurping oysters and hand-picking your own fresh fish right now.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC