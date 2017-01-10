Register now for the Five Boro Bike Tour

Registration for the 40th Five Boro Bike Tour, NYC’s largest organized bike ride and the biggest charitable ride in the U.S., opened today at noon!

This spring, more than 32,000 riders from around the world will flood New York City on May 7 to wheel through the metropolis’s completely car-free thoroughfares. The 40-mile route, for all ages and skill levels, travels through all five boroughs of the city before ending on Staten Island, where rubber-legged bikers can rejoice at the Finish Festival.

The citywide bike event always sells out, so be sure to grab the coveted $100 standard tickets pronto. VIP tickets are $340, but you get several perks like guaranteed placement in the first start wave, an official commemorative 40th-anniversary TD Five Boro Bike Tour jersey and access to the VIP lounge and a lunch at the Finish Festival. Plus, proceeds fund Bike New York’s free bike education programs, which reached more than 17,000 kids and adults last year.

The ride starts in lower Manhattan at Franklin and Church Streets. Bikers head north through Central Park and up to the Bronx before turning south to ride along the East River. Then cyclists cross into Queens and then Brooklyn, where they shoot over the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway before climbing the totally automobile-free Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and descending into the Finish Festival at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island.

The Finish Festival features giveaways, food concessions (bring cash to purchase lunch), a photo booth, much-needed stretching and massages, and more.

Make sure your bike is in perfect condition for the NYC adventure by getting a tune-up at one of these bike shops in the city. And if you decided you can’t get enough of urban biking, there are plenty more cycling day trips and bike tours for you.