Ride a vintage train to the Yankees ALCS games this week

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday October 17 2017, 12:52pm

We were already excited about the Yankees games this week, but now we’re excited about the ride there too.

After last night’s near-shutout win against the Astros, the Yankees confirmed that we’ll get at least five games in this year’s American League Championship Series. The Astros are currently up 2-1, but we’re rooting for the Yanks to continue with their hometown advantage and win the next two. If they do, they’ll be heading back to Houston for games six and maybe seven, so today and tomorrow will be your last chance to ride the Nostalgia Train to a game this series.

The special subway cars are even older than the OG Yankee Stadium, hailing from 1917. They have rattan seats and ceiling fans, but make a nonstop trip from Grand Central to 161st Street in 30 minutes, which may be the fastest a subway’s run all week. (The trains also ran for the Yanks’ first game of the season and the Wild Card Game.)

Today the vintage train will depart from Grand Central at 42nd Street at 4pm, from the 4/5 uptown express platform. Also, all the gates at Yankee Stadium open at 3pm today, so if you want to get there with plenty of time to set up the Judge’s chambers, you should head out now.

