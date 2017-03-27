See 13 gorgeous photos of this year’s carnival-themed Macy’s Flower Show

Step right up, and see the greatest flower show in NYC! The free Macy’s Flower Show opened on March 26, and from now until April 9, you can go see the bright blooms with a carnival theme.

Though past years have seemed a little lackluster, this year’s show is Instagram gold. We’re especially fond of the lion jumping over a display in the Herald Square store—he rivals the elephant shrubbery at the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden. There were also circus performers at the flower festival for the opening weekend, and there’s another photo opp at the giant Crayola Crayons box outside the store.

