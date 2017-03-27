  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See 13 gorgeous photos of this year’s carnival-themed Macy’s Flower Show

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 1:43pm

Step right up, and see the greatest flower show in NYC! The free Macy’s Flower Show opened on March 26, and from now until April 9, you can go see the bright blooms with a carnival theme. 

Though past years have seemed a little lackluster, this year’s show is Instagram gold. We’re especially fond of the lion jumping over a display in the Herald Square store—he rivals the elephant shrubbery at the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden. There were also circus performers at the flower festival for the opening weekend, and there’s another photo opp at the giant Crayola Crayons box outside the store.

 

A post shared by Jack (@jackduquesne) on

A post shared by Gigi A (@gigi.nyc) on

A post shared by Rebecca Miller (@rebeccam31) on

A post shared by @der_aesthet on

A post shared by Oliver Nunez (@nunez_imagery) on

A post shared by Shanchi Zhang (@shanchi_zhang) on

A post shared by Rebecca Miller (@rebeccam31) on

A post shared by @der_aesthet on

A post shared by Felix Cruz (@cruz_chronicles) on

A post shared by @gldfsh7 on

A post shared by Tom M. (@thomasofnewyork) on

A post shared by Mark Helfgott (@markhelfgott) on

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 252 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest