See a map of the average rent prices for NYC neighborhoods this year

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 3:38pm

Yes, rent prices are going up, but no, it’s not all bad news! Check out this new RentHop map showing the median rents of NYC neighborhoods for both luxury and non-luxury buildings. (Luxury is defined as high-rises with a doorman or fitness center.)

 

Here’s the good news: The rent of luxury apartments actually fell in 24 neighborhoods. Overall, prices dropped in trendy neighborhoods like Chelsea and Williamsburg as hipsters finally get priced out, and Manhattan as a whole saw a drop in average rent. As for the bad news, the places with the highest rent increase include Bed-Stuy and East Harlem, the latter most likely due to the new Second Avenue subway.  

 

