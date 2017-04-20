  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See the epic fashion show that was projected on the Empire State Building last night

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday April 20 2017, 12:29pm

The Empire State Building was turned into the world’s biggest magazine last night as giant fashion images were projected on to the side of the skyscraper. Photographs of Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Andy Warhol and more were shown across 42 floors of the building and 500 feet. The light show was a celebration the 150th anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co. and it was a real stunner.

Check out some of the impressive images below.

Happy 150th anniversary @harpersbazaarus!! ✨🎊🍾🎂✨ Harper's Bazaar projects magazine covers on the incredible canvas that is the Empire State Building... What a beautiful collaboration!! 💃🎊========================= www.nadiablockphotography.com ========================= #travelawesome #creativeoptic #loves_nyc #shotzdelight #iggloballife #igworldclub #nycprimeshot #theimaged #stunning_shots #new_york_city_photo #inspiring_photography_admired #newyork_instagram #topnewyorkphoto #new_york_city_photo #ig_masterpiece #shotaward #special_shots #splendid_shotz #all_shots #world_shotz #ig_unitedstates #ig_shotz #hubs_united #ig_bestshotz #tlpicks #pictures_of_newyork #phototag_it #abc7ny #heatercentral #nyloveyou #nycgo

A post shared by NADIA BLOCK (@bklyn_block) on

"Only photograph what you love"

A post shared by Rooftops & Foodporn 😍👙💦 (@antonella212) on

This is happening #bazaar150xtiffany

A post shared by Katie || NYC Photographer (@k.henry) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1054 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest