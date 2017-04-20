See the epic fashion show that was projected on the Empire State Building last night

The Empire State Building was turned into the world’s biggest magazine last night as giant fashion images were projected on to the side of the skyscraper. Photographs of Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Andy Warhol and more were shown across 42 floors of the building and 500 feet. The light show was a celebration the 150th anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar and Tiffany & Co. and it was a real stunner.
Harper's Bazaar projects magazine covers on the incredible canvas that is the Empire State Building... What a beautiful collaboration!!
@empirestatebldg light show last night with fashion icon images to celebrate Harper's Bazaar's 150th Anniversary

@gisele taking over the entire @empirestatebldg for @harpersbazaarus's 150th anniversary.
The Empire State Building illuminated in honor of the 150th Anniversary of Harper's BAZAAR. This was one of the 150 iconic images from Harper's BAZAAR that were projected onto the north side of the Empire State Building tonight in midtown Manhattan, New York City.
