See the full lineup for the outdoor movies in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Today, Brooklyn Bridge Park announced the full lineup for its 18th annual outdoor screening series, "Movies with a View." In case you've never gone before, these events are full-on experiences, with a live DJ preshow, food and beer vendors and a free movie at sundown (roughly 7pm). Here's their schedule, a nice mix of new and old:
July 6: Office Space
July 13: Pariah
July 20: Casablanca
July 27: The Lego Movie
August 3: 9 to 5
August 10: Selma
August 17: Mad Max: Fury Road
August 24: Public vote
