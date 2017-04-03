  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See the full lineup for the outdoor movies in Brooklyn Bridge Park

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 5:59pm

See the full lineup for the outdoor movies in Brooklyn Bridge Park
Photograph: Julienne Schaer

Today, Brooklyn Bridge Park announced the full lineup for its 18th annual outdoor screening series, "Movies with a View." In case you've never gone before, these events are full-on experiences, with a live DJ preshow, food and beer vendors and a free movie at sundown (roughly 7pm). Here's their schedule, a nice mix of new and old:

July 6: Office Space
July 13: Pariah
July 20: Casablanca
July 27: The Lego Movie
August 3: 9 to 5
August 10: Selma
August 17: Mad Max: Fury Road
August 24: Public vote

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 152 Posts

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York. He cringes his way through gory horror movies but watches them all anyhow. Follow him on Twitter at @joshrothkopf.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest